Google Calendar update adds important new feature on Android devices
The Calendar app is being improved all the time, but this time around it’s just the Android version that’s getting a new feature. Starting this week, Google is rolling out the ability to share Calendar events using links.
The new feature spotted by 9to5google requires an Android device and is very easy to use. Simply open an event on your calendar and select how you want to share the event link. You’ll be able to share an event even if you haven’t yet added guests to it.
Equally important is the fact that even sharing via links is not available for Google Workspace accounts, so only those with a personal Google Account will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
It’s important to mention that guests can open the shared link in any browser, find the event details and respond to the event. Also, guests logged into their Google Account will be able to reply with one click, while those who are not logged in will have to fill in their email to respond.
Keep in mind that anyone with the link will be able to open the event details and add themselves or others as guests (private events included). If you decide to deactivate a link, the only way to do it is to simply delete the event.
