Google releases new Calendar scheduling tool for Gmail users
Google has just announced plans to roll out a new feature for Gmail users that will make it possible to schedule their meetings in Calendar without having to leave the app. Although this feature was previously available, you had to exit Gmail in order to create new Calendar events and schedule your meetings.
Clicking the new Calendar icon will open up the calendar where you’ll be able to select and add meeting times direction from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail. Obviously, the recipient of the email can review the proposed meeting times and select one directly from the email to automatically get an email with a calendar invite.
Google notes that users can create events from Gmail on any of the primary and secondary calendars. On the other hand, time suggestions can only be made for your primary calendar currently and only work for 1:1 meetings. Only the first person to book an appointment will be added to the event if multiple people are included in the recipient list.
The new features will be enabled by default and the rollout should take up to 15 days starting July 11 for those in the Rapid Release domains. Everyone else should start seeing these new features beginning July 31.
With the new scheduling tool available in Gmail, users can do that quick and easy without leaving the app. Once you get the update, a new Calendar icon with all Calendar-related actions will be visible while composing an email.
Clicking the new Calendar icon will open up the calendar where you’ll be able to select and add meeting times direction from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail. Obviously, the recipient of the email can review the proposed meeting times and select one directly from the email to automatically get an email with a calendar invite.
The same feature allows Gmail users to quickly schedule a meeting and share the event information back in the email. An event summary is inserted into the email body to make it easier to share. This is the same option that was previously available in the three dot menu on top of the email conversation view, but now it’s more conveniently accessible via the new Calendar icon.
Google notes that users can create events from Gmail on any of the primary and secondary calendars. On the other hand, time suggestions can only be made for your primary calendar currently and only work for 1:1 meetings. Only the first person to book an appointment will be added to the event if multiple people are included in the recipient list.
The new features will be enabled by default and the rollout should take up to 15 days starting July 11 for those in the Rapid Release domains. Everyone else should start seeing these new features beginning July 31.
Things that are NOT allowed: