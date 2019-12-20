Google Calendar and Tasks may finally tie the knot
As ardent users of Google Tasks, in their various syncing reincarnations over at the Play Store, our need to maintain separate entries, reminders or to-dos in two different places, has always boggled the mind.
The integration even color-codes tasks and calendar entries so you can easily see the differentiation. Sounds can be customized, too, while the task notifications drop down in the status bar like calendar ones and can be dismissed in a similar manner.
Pictures are worth a thousand words, though, so take a gander at what a Google Calendar and Tasks integration will look like when Google comes around to roll the red carpet for it.
