Google Calendar set to spice up your schedule with new flairs

Google Calendar open on an Android smartphone, placed on a table.
Google Calendar is one of the most popular digital calendars worldwide, with over 1 billion users. It already offers plenty of useful features, and Google keeps enhancing it, like with the recently added option to manually add birthday events. Now, it seems the app is set for more updates, though this time, they’ll be purely cosmetic.

A new collection of flairs for all kinds of events is on the way


A recent report reveals that Google is set to give the Google Calendar app a fresh visual update with the introduction of new flairs. For those who aren’t in the know, these flairs are fun, artistic images that pop up on specific events in your calendar based on keywords found in their descriptions. Plus, each month has its own distinct flair, capturing the spirit of the seasons and holidays as they change throughout the year.

In the latest Google Calendar app for Android, there is code hinting at a whole new batch of flairs for various events, plus updates to the monthly ones. It seems like Google Calendar will also roll out more detailed flairs for everyday events.


An all-new set of flairs for various events is in the pipeline. | Image credit – Android Authority/AssembleDebug

As mentioned before, these new flairs are all about aesthetics. They won’t introduce any new features to the Google Calendar experience – just a little extra fun. We expect these flairs to be available on both the Android and iOS versions of Google Calendar. If you haven’t spotted them in your app yet, keep an eye out for updates – they should be rolling out soon.

Even though these changes don’t boost functionality, they are part of what makes the Google Calendar app so appealing to many. Plus, along with the sweet images that pop up and add a bit of surprise when you open the app, it boasts an easy-to-navigate interface and handy features like calendar sharing – something I personally find incredibly useful.

In other Google Calendar news, Google has recently started rolling out design and accessibility enhancements for embedded calendars.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

