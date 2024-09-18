Google rolls out new design, accessibility improvements for embedded calendars
Embedded calendar's new design | Screenshot credit: GoogleEmbedded calendars are getting a new design and some accessibility improvements, Google announced this week. If you’re using an interactive version of Google Calendar on your website, you’ll notice that this has changed a bit visually to be in line with Google Material Design 3.
Besides the refreshed look, embedded calendars are also gaining some enhanced accessibility features, including the ability to use any embedded calendar with a screen reader and keyboard shortcuts to navigate easier.
Another important addition to embedded calendars is the improved spacing, which should make text much easier to read. Last but not least, Google says that embedded calendars now feature a responsive layout that adapts to different screen sizes seamlessly, so website visitors won’t have issues using the calendar on their phones or desktops.
Embedded calendars have a new, responsive layout | Screenshot credit: Google
The new design and accessibility improvements for the embedded calendars are available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
As far as availability goes, Google says the rollout for Rapid Release domains started on September 17 and it should take more than 15 days for everyone to see these changes.
On the other hand, the rollout for the Scheduled Release domains won’t start until October 7, and it will take more than 15 days for these changes to take effect. This means that everyone should benefit from these improvements by the end of October.
