Google fixes a specific Calendar interaction with Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft’s Outlook has many issues, especially when it comes to its interaction with other apps, but this one seems have been a Google problem. The company’s Calendar app doesn’t work that well with Microsoft’s Outlook in some cases, so it makes sense for Google to want to iron out these issues.
In this regard, Google has just confirmed that it fixed one of those interaction issues between Calendar and Outlook, and while it might seem minor at first glance, this is a very important feature for those who use both apps to organize their meetings.
We’re happy to report that this bug has not been fixed, so the Outlook user who organized the meeting finally listed among the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer.
In this regard, Google has just confirmed that it fixed one of those interaction issues between Calendar and Outlook, and while it might seem minor at first glance, this is a very important feature for those who use both apps to organize their meetings.
As per Google’s announcement, an issue with displaying an Outlook user’s name on Calendar has just been addressed. Previously, if an Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the former’s display would not appear in the list of meeting attendees on Google Calendar.
We’re happy to report that this bug has not been fixed, so the Outlook user who organized the meeting finally listed among the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organizer.
According to Google, all Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts will be getting the fix gradually in the next two weeks starting on August 24.
Things that are NOT allowed: