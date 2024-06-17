Google Calendar may soon let you hide specific holidays

Image credit — PhoneArena



Image credit — Android Authority





In addition to the "Hide this Holiday" option, another new feature called "Selected holidays" was also found in the code. While it's unclear exactly how this feature will work, it's possible that it may allow users to create a custom list of holidays to display. This could be particularly useful for individuals who want to focus on specific cultural or religious holidays.The source also indicates that the "Public and other holidays" option may be renamed to "All holidays," and the "National holidays" menu may be renamed to "Regional holidays." These changes suggest that Google may be aiming to provide clearer and more intuitive options for managing holiday displays in Google Calendar.It is expected that both of these new options will be available in both the app and web versions of Google Calendar. However, it's important to note that these features are still in development and may not be released in the final version of the update. Google has not yet officially announced these new features, and it remains to be seen when they will be rolled out to users. However, the discovery of these features in the code hints that they may be coming soon.