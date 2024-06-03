Google Calendar may be giving you a new and easier way to keep track of birthdays





Currently, adding a birthday involves multiple steps like creating an event, adjusting settings, and ensuring it repeats annually. Alternatively, you could also add birthday information to a contact, which will populate within the Google birthday calendar that is available as a separate entity. However, hidden within the latest Google Calendar update is a new "Birthday" button that streamlines the process.



This unassuming button, discovered by This unassuming button, discovered by Android Authority , could be a game-changer. It automatically transforms a manual birthday entry into a yearly recurring event, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. There's even an option to include the person's birth year, although its exact purpose remains a mystery. Speculations range from displaying the person's age to potentially incorporating a countdown feature.





Credit: Android Authority

The update also seems to encourage users to add more birthdays to their calendar, ensuring they never miss a special day. However, it's important to note that this feature is not yet active within the app. It's unclear whether or when Google will officially roll it out to users.



Assuming that switching from Event to Birthday when adding an entry into Calendar gives you the opportunity to link to an existing contact, which appears to be the case, this could be a much easier way to add new birthdays. This would eliminate the need to switch between Calendar and Contacts and making the whole process a one-click situation. The update also seems to encourage users to add more birthdays to their calendar, ensuring they never miss a special day. However, it's important to note that this feature is not yet active within the app. It's unclear whether or when Google will officially roll it out to users.Assuming that switching from Event to Birthday when adding an entry into Calendar gives you the opportunity to link to an existing contact, which appears to be the case, this could be a much easier way to add new birthdays. This would eliminate the need to switch between Calendar and Contacts and making the whole process a one-click situation.





The hidden "Birthday" button showcases Google's commitment to refining its apps, even those that often go unnoticed. As we await the official launch of this feature, it's exciting to see how Google continues to enhance the functionality of its tools and services, making our digital lives a little easier.

While Google Calendar might not be the most exciting app in your arsenal, it is undoubtedly one of the most useful. Many of us rely on it for remembering birthdays, and Google seems to be making that even easier with a feature found tucked away in the code of version 2024.21.0-637471596.