Gmail feature rolling out on Android takes care of a massive pain point

Picture this: your Gmail account which you created years ago is overflowing with emails and you really need to locatemessage youyou received from a colleague some months ago but the search function is taking forever. A new feature might help with that.For a company with search expertise, Google really could have really done a better job with Gmail's search feature. At the moment, if you type something in the search bar in the Gmail Android app, it shows a few top results and the rest of the results appear in chronological order.That's not the best way to go about a search, especially if your inbox has numerous emails with a particular word. In October, it was reported that Gmail was working on a new feature to help you narrow down your research by choosing one of two filters - "Most relevant" or "Most recent."The feature is now being deployed, according to a new report from. Currently, Gmail offers you a range of filters to refine your search, including whether there are labels, emails sent by a specific person, emails sent to a specific person, and whether there are any attachments.