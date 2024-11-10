Gmail feature rolling out on Android takes care of a massive pain point

So, even though there are a range of operators to help you narrow down your search, sometimes they fall short. Other times, you may simply not have the time to fill in the values/terms for each operator field.The "Top results" that previously appeared were decided by Google's machine learning models based on the search terms, most recent emails, and other relevant factors. The idea was to display the results Google deemed the most relevant at the top.Google has realized that it may not always get things right, which is seemingly why it's letting you decide whether you want emails to be displayed in order of relevance or by date.The feature is now live for some users and it will eventually be rolled out to everyone.