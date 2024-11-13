Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Gmail's Gemini side panel can now help Workspace users manage their schedule more efficiently

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Image of a smartphone with the gmail app open showing the inbox
Google has announced that Gmail users can now manage their Google Calendar directly within their inbox thanks to the latest update to Gemini, Google's AI assistant. This new side-panel integration allows users to create calendar events and get information about their schedule using natural language prompts.

Imagine you're in your inbox and need to schedule a quick lunch meeting. Instead of switching to your calendar, you can simply ask Gemini in Gmail, "Create a 1-hour event for lunch tomorrow at noon." Gemini will take care of the rest, adding the event to your calendar without you ever leaving your inbox.


Here's what you can do with the new Gemini integration


  • Create calendar events: Schedule meetings, appointments, and reminders with simple prompts.
  • Get information about your schedule: Ask Gemini about upcoming events, like "When is my first meeting next week?"

However, there are still some limitations:
  • No complex actions: You can't add or remove guests, extract event details from emails, or find the best time to meet.
  • Limited language support: The feature is currently only available in English.

The new Calendar integration is available to Google Workspace customers with Gemini add-ons, including Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium, as well as Google One AI Premium members. The rollout begins on November 13th, 2024, and will be completed by December 6th, 2024. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's currently available to regular Gmail users.

To enable this feature, Admins need to ensure that smart features and personalization are turned on for their users. End users can access Gemini by clicking the "Ask Gemini" icon in the top right corner of their Gmail inbox.

This update is likely to be extremely helpful for those who rely heavily on both Gmail and Google Calendar, as the ability to manage schedules without leaving the inbox can save time and increase efficiency. It will be interesting to see how Google continues to integrate more Workspace applications into Gemini in the future.

Recommended Stories
Personally, I'm excited to try out this new feature. As someone who spends a lot of time in Gmail, I can see how this integration could simplify my workflow and help me stay on top of my schedule.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless