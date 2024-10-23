Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google Calendar on the web gets dark mode and a Material Design 3 refresh

Google Calendar is getting a new look and feel thanks to Google Material Design 3. This updated design includes a more modern and accessible interface, typography that uses Google's custom-designed typefaces, and new iconography. Additionally, and dare I say, FINALLY, you can now also toggle between light mode, dark mode, or device default theme options. These updates are available across the entire calendar web experience, including the task list view.

To turn on dark mode in Calendar, go to the settings icon in the top right corner > Appearance > select Light, Dark or Device default. Google warns that this visual refresh may impact the experience of installed Chrome extensions that are active when using Google Calendar. That said, if you encounter any issues with such extensions, Google recommends contacting the developers to notify them.

Google Calendar on the web's new look in light versus dark mode. | Images credit — Google

The rollout of the new Google Calendar design is gradual. Rapid Release domains will see it first, with a rollout starting today (October 23, 2024). Scheduled Release domains will get it later, with a rollout starting on December 2, 2024. The new design is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

It's been a while since Google Calendar on the web got a major redesign. The last significant update was back in 2017, when Google introduced a refreshed interface with a cleaner look, more prominent use of color, and responsive design that adapted to different screen sizes. This update aimed to modernize the web app and align it with Google's Material Design guidelines.

On the other hand, Google Calendar on mobile has had dark mode available for a longer time. The dark mode feature was rolled out to Android users in 2019, along with the system-wide dark mode introduced in Android 10. This allowed users to switch to a darker color scheme, which is easier on the eyes, especially in low-light conditions.

While I am excited about the new Google Calendar Material Design 3 refresh, I have to say that I am most excited about the dark mode rollout. I also appreciate the cleaner look and feel of the updated interface, and I think this will make it easier for me to use Google Calendar in different environments.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

