Google brings brings Gemini AI to teen students in over 100 countries

The company stated in its announcement that it has partnered with experts in child safety and development to ensure that Gemini is used responsibly in schools. As far as how it will help students learn, an example given is how students can chat with Gemini to get help with their homework or to learn more about a topic they're interested in. Gemini can also provide personalized feedback on students' work and help them identify areas where they need to improve. For instance, if a student is writing a paper, Gemini can help them to improve their grammar, spelling, and clarity of writing. Overall, Gemini can be a valuable tool for students who want to learn more and improve their academic performance.









The above video is what will be shown to students when they're first given access to Gemini, teaching them how to use it responsibly

In addition to Gemini, Google is also adding a number of other AI-powered tools to Chromebooks and Google Workspace for Education. These tools include Read Along in Classroom, which helps students improve their reading skills; Google Classroom, which makes it easier for teachers to create and deliver lessons; and Google Vids, which helps students create engaging videos. Here are some of the key features of Google's new AI-powered tools for education:

Gemini: Chatbot that can help students learn in a variety of ways.

Read Along in Classroom: Helps students improve their reading skills.

Google Classroom: Makes it easier for teachers to create and deliver lessons.

Google Vids: Helps students create engaging videos.

Media literacy curriculum: Helps students learn how to navigate the internet safely and responsibly.





Video format not supported An example of how Gemini will help users in the classroom





Google says it is also committed to helping students stay safe online. As a result, the company has developed a new media literacy curriculum, in partnership with leading experts like the National Association of Media Literacy Education (NAMLE), that helps students learn how to navigate the internet safely and responsibly. This curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including how to identify credible sources of information, how to avoid online scams, and how to be respectful of others online.





Google's new AI-powered tools for education are a promising step forward in the use of technology to improve learning, and have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of students around the world. It is kind of amazing how much information is available to students now right at their fingerprints. The only challenge now is to ensure that these tools are used properly and fairly.

