Google bans ads promoting spyware apps that allow you to monitor your partner

Advertising spyware apps that spy on your spouse is against Google's guidelines

However, these apps have been repurposed to be used as a way to spy on your spouse, for example, to catch if they were cheating on you. This, of course, sparked an industry-wide response against apps that allowed the monitoring of another person's phone. Antivirus companies have created ways to better detect the so-called stalkerware, while federal authorities have taken action against spyware makers. For example, the FTC recently banned SpyFone which was one such app that even harvested the mobile data it gathered to sell on the internet.





Google has also been banning ads about these apps that promoted monitoring of another person's phone without their authorization.









Spyware: people are getting more aware of apps and services that are used for surveillance

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up