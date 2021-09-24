Apple releases a fix for a zero-day Pegasus exploit for older iPhones

iOS 12.5.5 contains a fix for a CoreGraphics flaw that could be exploited

What is the Pegasus spyware, zero-day vulnerability, and how to fix it?

A zero-day vulnerability is basically a very major vulnerability that's known to hackers but unknown to the developers. That's where the name zero-day comes from, as in the developer get zero days to fix the issue and release a patch. The zero-day vulnerability can become a zero-day attack when a malicious user directly exploits the vulnerability and the developer has no way of preventing it.











The zero-day vulnerability has to be fixed by the developer. What you can do is, if you have one of the older iPhones or iPads listed here above, make sure to download and install iOS version 12.5.5 . For the newer phones that are on iOS 14, Apple has already released a fix that patches such two zero-day vulnerabilities. If you have skipped it, we strongly suggest you install iOS version 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 to secure your iPhone or iPad.





