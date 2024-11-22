Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale

Department of Justice

Recommended Stories

The DOJ’s original proposal was far more severe: demanding Google to sell off its Android operating system. Fortunately for Google the DOJ agreed that such a proposal was going too far and instead settled for the sale of Chrome. Other demands also include restrictions that would force Google to decouple Android from the company’s own services, including Search and the Play Store.Judge Amit Mehta — who has previously ruled against Google’s search monopoly — will be presiding over the case. The hearing is set to take place in April of next year and Google will undoubtedly try to lessen the severity of the DOJ’s demands.This whole ordeal has drawn both praise and criticism alike. While some agree with the DOJ and wish to see Google’s monopoly broken, others claim this will only give non-American alternatives an unfair advantage. There is also debate over whether Google should be forced to sell something it made and owns but that argument gets into economic ideologies beyond the scope of this story.Lastly, the DOJ has also demanded that Google be more transparent with advertisers that use its platform. Said advertisers should also be given an option to opt out of their data being used to train Google’s AI models.It’s going to be quite odd seeing a Chrome browser that’s not owned by Google but the judge will have to rule against Google first before such a thing can happen.