Android version of the Google Assistant app has been installed over 500 million times

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 17, 2021, 8:18 PM
If you look up the listing in the Google Play Store for Google Assistant, you'll see a note near the bottom of the page that says, "You do not need this app to use the Google Assistant if you already have the Google Assistant on your device." Since the Assistant is found on just about every Android phone that uses Google Mobile Services, the app really doesn't need to be downloaded by the vast majority of Android users.

Yet, as spotted first by AndroidPolice, the dedicated Google Assistant app has reached the 500 million installs milestone. And you can't give credit to all of those iOS users who recognize Siri as being the absolute mess that it is and have installed the iOS Assistant app to use instead; those installations are done through Apple's App Store and are not part of the half a billion credited to the Play Store.

Downloading the app will allow Android users to add it to their App drawer or home screen. There are other ways for Android users to activate Google without tapping on an app icon. The Pixel Active Edge feature allowed users to squeeze the sides of their phone to activate the Assistant although this was removed on the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5

Saying the hot phrase "Hey Google" will also get the assistant open without having to tap the icon or squeeze the phone. With 500 million Google Assistant installs from the Google Play Store, the app is halfway to a billion and could get there sooner than you might think.

