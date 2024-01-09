Cars get smarter with Android: Here are all the Google navigation app updates announced at CES

The focus of CES 2024 revolves around the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in the world of technology. One area that stands out is the role of Android in revolutionizing the automotive industry, making cars smarter and more user-friendly. Prepare yourself for an enhanced, well-informed, and enjoyable driving experience as Android Auto and cars with Google built-in receive exciting updates and form new partnerships.









Master the art of navigation Electric vehicle owners can now celebrate the fact that Android Auto eliminates the concern of running out of battery power while driving. Google Maps will soon receive real-time battery information from EVs, starting with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. This means that you will be able to view the approximate amount of battery remaining when you reach your destination, recommended locations to charge your battery along the journey, and the duration required for charging.





Got a trip coming up? Send your Google Maps itinerary from your mobile device directly to your vehicle's entertainment system for a smooth and uninterrupted journey. These updates begin to roll out today.

















Stay connected and entertained There's something new for everyone, whether you want to check the weather before you leave or keep the kids busy while you're stopped. Chrome is being integrated into some Polestar and Volvo cars in beta, so you can use it to browse the web or get to your bookmarks while you're stopped.





You can now get PBS KIDS and Crunchyroll on some cars that have Google built in. This will keep the kids (and maybe even you) busy on long trips. Also, if you like to know about the weather, you can now get The Weather Channel app, which puts hourly forecasts, follow-me alerts, and "Trip View" radar right on your screen.



