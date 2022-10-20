Google unveils Android 13 (Go edition): More than just the basics

Also, Android 13 (Go edition) brings the Discover feature, which allows users to swipe right from their home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content. It’s a nifty option that makes reading headlines of the day a breeze.



Last but not least, many Android 13 features have been brought to the latest version of Android (Go edition), including Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and many more.



First phones powered by the new OS, first upgrades

If you own an Android (Go edition) phone and hope to get the benefits announced this week, you can only hope that the company that made the device will provide you with the update. One thing is certain though, that won’t happen until 2023.Google announced that the first smartphones powered by Android 13 (Go edition) will be launched in 2023, so it’s unlikely that any phones running previous Android (Go edition) versions will receive the upgrade this year.We can’t wait to see what the new Android 13 (Go edition) phones look like, not just design-wise, but also from a hardware perspective. They’re definitely going to be more powerful than the Android (Go edition) phones companies launched five years ago, just like the phones releasing five years from now will be more powerful than the ones we get these days.