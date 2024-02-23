Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google and Reddit announce partnership to improve content discoverability across both services
Google and Reddit have both announced an expansion of their existing partnership, aiming to make Reddit content more discoverable and accessible through Google's products. The news follows earlier reports that a multi-million dollar deal was in the works that would give Google access to use Reddit posts in order to to train its AI models.

According to the announcement, this collaboration leverages Google's Vertex AI technology and Reddit's Data API to achieve this goal. What this means for Reddit users is that they can expect to see more relevant Reddit content surfaced across Google services. This translates into users beginning to see more personalized recommendations for subreddits, or even snippets of interesting Reddit threads, appearing in Google search results. Essentially, it will be easier for Reddit users to find and engage with content.

This partnership gives Google access to Reddit's Data API, which Google will in turn use to train and enrich its AI models and improve its products and services. Google says that by improving its understanding of user preferences and online behavior, the company will be able to provide more personalized and relevant results in its search results.

Let us address the elephant in the room

Perhaps what is not being said here is how Reddit leveraged its early decision to restrict API access, which turns out has worked out in the company's favor. Reddit reiterates that this deal does not change its Data API and Developer terms, driving home the point that this data cannot be used for commercial purposes unless you have the company's approval — though more restricted API access does remain free for non-commercial use.

However, this expanded partnership between Google and Reddit will undoubtedly be mutually beneficial. Aside from any financial motivations the company may or may not have considered in their latest moves, Reddit users will now have improved content discovery capabilities, while Google will gain valuable data to enhance its products. Ultimately, this collaboration has the potential to create a more enriching and personalized online experience for both companies as well as its users.

