Google accidentally erases many users' Timeline data wiping out years of travel

Earlier this month Google told iOS and Android users to update the settings for their Google Maps Timeline to move primary storage of this data to the user's device from Google's servers. Those who don't follow through could find this information deleted. On Friday, Google sent out an email to some users stating that "a technical issue" caused the deletion of Timeline data for some users. This appears to be unrelated to Google's demand that the Timeline data be moved on-device.

Google Maps Timeline is a visual representation showing your latest trips with Google Maps in the background







In case you're not familiar with Google Maps Timeline, it is a feature that shows users their past location history. Consider it a personal map showing the trips you made, the places you've been to, and the routes you took to get to each place. You'll need to have your phone's Location History enabled for the Timeline to capture this information about your travels.









The email sent by Google yesterday did mention that those with encryption-protected backups saved on Google's servers might be able to restore their data. Google says that your phone needs to be running the latest version of Google Maps which you can install from the Play Store and the App Store . Go to your Timeline, tap the cloud icon near the top of the screen, and choose a backup to import. If you don't have backups enabled, you will not be able to recover lost data.





Some Redditors said that with the backup they were only able to restore the last couple of weeks of Timeline data. Others were able to have their entire Timeline data returned to them. And if you think that no one cares about their Timeline data, you'd be very wrong. One user said that he never got around to enabling backups and now 15 years of Timeline data is gone which he calls devastating.





Another Timeline user called Google's email "a non-apology" and "a joke." He started collecting data on-device in December, five months before his deadline of May. However, as he noted on his social media post, Google deleted his data from their servers immediately after switching to collecting his personal Timeline data on device. He wrote, "How have they managed to delete data stored on my phone? This sucks so much and is concerning given how much I rely on other Google products. Shocking mistake to make and then just say 'oopsie.'"



Another Timeline user has a similar story and a similar response to the loss of his data. He wrote, "Heartbreaking stuff to be honest. I guess I didn't have backups enabled. I don't know even I know I had to enable it specifically, when everything else is happily backed up from the Pixel. That's 10+ years of trips gone. What a major cockup."

Follow these directions to enable Backups of your Timeline data







If you're concerned about having your Timeline data deleted by accident whether by you or Google, you might want to enable Timeline data backups because they are not created by default. Google says that while your primary Timeline data will be stored on your device, your visits and routes will be backed up to Google servers over Wi-Fi when your phone is charging and is idle. The Timeline storage doesn't count against your account storage limits and it is encrypted.







If you don't want to risk losing your Timeline data and are secure with the data being stored on Google's servers (encrypted of course), follow these directions below:







To turn on Backup open Google Maps on your Android or iOS phone and tap the profile icon with your picture or initials on the upper right side of the screen. Tap on "Your timeline" and the cloud icon on the upper right side of the screen to the right of the "Timeline" heading. That takes you to the Backup page where you'll see a toggle to turn on Backups. Follow the directions.

