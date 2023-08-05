New lock screen animation for Samsung's Good Lock app leaks, gets crticized as laggy, choppy (VIDEO)
Samsung's Good Lock is a customization app designed to help Galaxy handset users redesign their home screens and lock screens, clock faces, recent apps layout, icons on the navigation bar, the Quick Settings panel, and more. The app is available only from the Galaxy Store and according to a post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) left by software engineer Adan (@durreadan01), Samsung has created some new Lock Screen animation for the Good Lock app.
The post, which includes a video of some of the new animation, is extremely critical of it and tipster Ice Universe piles on by complaining about Samsung's animations in general. It reads, "Most of the options are just terrible. Either badly implemented (laggy and choppy) or poor designs. They’ve also added other customizations like new Lock Screen fonts and animations. If Samsung plans to add these customizations to One UI 6, I hope it offers better designs and implements them properly."
The opinion of @durreadan01 was seconded by Ice Universe who added, "These animations are in line with Samsung's usual style: stuttering, jerky, lack of agility, linearity, and lag."
These animations are in line with Samsung's usual style: stuttering, jerky, lack of agility, linearity, and lag. https://t.co/Jkegw2ByJP— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 5, 2023
One UI 6.0 is the Samsung interface that is based on Android 14. The first beta version was supposed to rollout for the Galaxy S23 flagship series last week but was delayed due to some bugs that were discovered during testing. Samsung usually pushes out the One UI interface to the current flagship line first and then starts to disseminate it to the previous year's flagship phones and the latest foldable models. This year, Samsung is going to release the first beta version of One UI 6/Android 14 to the mid-range Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 handsets just one week after seeding the Galaxy S23 series with the update.
There is still time for Samsung to fix any animation that is not smooth before releasing the final version of One UI/Android 14 which the Galaxy S23 line will get first sometime much later this year.
