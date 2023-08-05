Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

New lock screen animation for Samsung's Good Lock app leaks, gets crticized as laggy, choppy (VIDEO)

Samsung Android Software updates
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New lock screen animation for Samsung's Good Lock app leaks, gets crticized as laggy, choppy (VIDEO)
Samsung's Good Lock is a customization app designed to help Galaxy handset users redesign their home screens and lock screens, clock faces, recent apps layout, icons on the navigation bar, the Quick Settings panel, and more. The app is available only from the Galaxy Store and according to a post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) left by software engineer Adan (@durreadan01), Samsung has created some new Lock Screen animation for the Good Lock app.

The post, which includes a video of some of the new animation, is extremely critical of it and tipster Ice Universe piles on by complaining about Samsung's animations in general. It reads, "Most of the options are just terrible. Either badly implemented (laggy and choppy) or poor designs. They’ve also added other customizations like new Lock Screen fonts and animations. If Samsung plans to add these customizations to One UI 6, I hope it offers better designs and implements them properly."

The opinion of @durreadan01 was seconded by Ice Universe who added, "These animations are in line with Samsung's usual style: stuttering, jerky, lack of agility, linearity, and lag."


One UI 6.0 is the Samsung interface that is based on Android 14. The first beta version was supposed to rollout for the Galaxy S23 flagship series last week but was delayed due to some bugs that were discovered during testing. Samsung usually pushes out the One UI interface to the current flagship line first and then starts to disseminate it to the previous year's flagship phones and the latest foldable models. This year, Samsung is going to release the first beta version of One UI 6/Android 14 to the mid-range Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 handsets just one week after seeding the Galaxy S23 series with the update.

Now is the time, now is the place to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below.
$1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$749 99
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below.
$1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift
$50
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

There is still time for Samsung to fix any animation that is not smooth before releasing the final version of One UI/Android 14 which the Galaxy S23 line will get first sometime much later this year.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless