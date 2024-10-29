The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile

Help me write

Refine my draft

Refine my draft

Polish

Help me write

Polish

Polish shortcut for Gmail on web | Image credit: Google

The same goes for the mobile version, so you’ll now see the Help me write shortcut in the body of the email when a draft is empty. The Polish shortcut also appears for drafts with more than 12 words.



You can also swipe on the shortcut text to automatically show a polished email output. Then, simply tap a refinement chip (Formalize, Elaborate or Shorten) to edit the draft and get the results that better suit your needs.



The same goes for the mobile version, so you’ll now see theshortcut in the body of the email when a draft is empty. Theshortcut also appears for drafts with more than 12 words.You can also swipe on the shortcut text to automatically show a polished email output. Then, simply tap a refinement chip (Formalize, Elaborate or Shorten) to edit the draft and get the results that better suit your needs.

Polish shortcut for Gmail on mobile | Image credit: Google

According to Help me write shortcut will be released in waves starting on October 28. The rollout will take about two weeks.



On the other hand, Android and iOS users should already see the Polish shortcut on their devices, at least according to



Google says that these shortcuts that are taking advantage of its AI are only available to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, as well as those with Google One UI Premium subscriptions. According to Google , there shortcuts will be enabled by default and can’t be disabled. As far as the rollout goes, Google says theshortcut will be released in waves starting on October 28. The rollout will take about two weeks.On the other hand, Android and iOS users should already see theshortcut on their devices, at least according to Google . If you’re not seeing it, then it means you’re not among the customers eligible for these features.Google says that these shortcuts that are taking advantage of its AI are only available to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, as well as those with Google One UI Premium subscriptions.

After announcing new “” and “” shortcuts on mobile, Gmail decided to change things a bit before making them available on the web. First off, “Help me write” is coming to the web in the same form that it was launched on mobile.Secondly, the “” shortcut seems to have received a new name:. However, there’s no indication that the functionality has been changed, so that’s good.If you’re using Gmail on web, the newly added “” shortcut will appear in the body of the email when the draft is empty. The “” shortcut will only pop up for drafts with more than 12 words. You can press the shortcut text or type Ctrl+H to automatically show a polished email output.