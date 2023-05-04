Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Gmail pulls a Twitter, adds blue checkmarks to verified accounts

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Gmail pulls a Twitter, adds blue checkmarks to verified accounts
Twitter is going through a lot of changes since it’s been acquired by Elon Musk and while most of these changes don’t make users happy, it looks like other companies took note and decided to implement them into their products.

Google announced this week it has added an extra security layer for Gmail users: blue checkmarks. This is an evolution to BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification), a feature that requires senders to use advanced authentication and verify their brand logo to display it as an avatar in emails.

With the introduction of the new feature, Gmail users will see a blue checkmark for senders that have adopted BIMI. It’s a visual signal that the email you receive is not a scam and you can open it safely without having your computer/phone hacked.

It’s important to note that end users don’t have a setting for this feature. They will simply see the blue checkmark attached to the emails they receive, if they’re coming from a BIMI approved company. For admins, simply follow Google’s guidelines detailed in its recent blog post.

The rollout of the new feature has already begun and should take up to 3 days to show up for everyone. That includes Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic and Business users, as well as users with Google Accounts.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless