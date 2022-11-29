Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Gmail and Google Calendar might be coming to the Pixel Watch and other Wear OS devices

It has been more than a month since Google released its first wearable device, the Pixel Watch. Like with many other newly released devices, however, there is plenty of work to be done before the Pixel Watch could feel like a well-rounded and complete tech product.

Google has been working vigorously to improve the user experience its wearable offers by implementing more and more software updates in the form of app overhauls. For example, apps like Google Keep, Play Store, and the Camera have all been redesigned to fit the company’s Material You design language.

Thanks to the folks at 9to5Google, however, we now know that there is a good possibility we will soon see more practical changes coming to the Gmail and Calendar apps on Wear OS devices, which includes the Pixel Watch itself.

As it stands right now if you own Google’s smartwatch you have to rely on the Agenda app for handling any calendar-related tasks. The issue here is that the Agenda app is rather lacking when it comes to its purpose. It can only show you up to three days of appointments, but all you can do with them is read the information inside. There is no option to create new events or in any way tinker with existing ones.

It is even worse, when it comes to your emails, though. The only action you can perform there is to open the email once a notification pops up, which then quickly disappears and cannot be accessed anymore on the watch.

9to5Google’s source does not specify whether users will be able to write emails or create new calendar events with the Gmail and Calendar apps Google is supposedly working on, but they do claim that the apps will offer a “full” experience.

If we are to take Google Keep’s functionality as an example, where you can create new notes using your watch, there is some possibility that we will see similar functionality from Gmail and Calendar.
