Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

You'll be shocked to see which smartphone brand is forecast to have the highest growth in 2025

You'll probably be surprised at which smartphone brand is forecast to show the most growth this year.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Samsung Apple Huawei Xiaomi iPhone
Huawei's flagship Pura 70 is displayed with the camera island on the rear panel showing up in the photo.
Analytical firm Counterpoint Research has taken a machete to its 2025 forecasts and now expects global smartphone sales to rise only 1.9% year-over-year compared to its original estimate which called for a 4.2% increase in smartphone sales this year. This amounts to a 55% reduction which Counterpoint is blaming on "renewed uncertainties surrounding US tariffs."

Counterpoint now expects phone sales in North America to decline 3% in 2025 on an annualized basis. The firm says that it expects higher prices for smartphones due to President Donald Trump's tariff plans. While the tariff rates for individual countries are not as bad as some of the rates initially announced by the president, Counterpoint says that Apple and Samsung will pass to consumers the extra costs of the tariffs that they have to pay on their products imported into the United States.

The tariffs imposed by President Trump are income taxes that U.S. companies pay for products they import into the States. American firms have the choice to pay the tariff, pass the tariff onto consumers in the form of higher prices, or pay some of the tax and have consumers pay the balance. With Counterpoint expecting Apple and Samsung to raise the prices of their new phones to reduce their burden from the tariffs, consumers in the U.S. might have to shell out more money if they feel compelled to buy a new handset later this year.

North American phone sales are forecast to decline 3% in 2025 due to higher prices from Trump&#039;s tariffs. | Image credit-Counterpoint Research - You&#039;ll be shocked to see which smartphone brand is forecast to have the highest growth in 2025
North American phone sales are forecast to decline 3% in 2025 due to higher prices from Trump's tariffs. | Image credit-Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint sees smartphone sales rising in most markets during 2025. The world's largest smartphone market, China, is forecast to show flat sales in 2025 despite a government subsidy program. The third-largest smartphone market in the world, North America, is expected to show a decline in phone sales this year because of tariff-related price increases. The two markets affected the most by Trump's tariffs are North America and China. Both are impacted in different ways and both will have disappointing smartphone sales to report this year according to Counterpoint. The latter sees rising smartphone sales in most other markets during 2025.

Huawei is expected to show the highest growth in sales of any smartphone manufacturer in 2025. | Image credit-Counterpoint Research - You&#039;ll be shocked to see which smartphone brand is forecast to have the highest growth in 2025
Huawei is expected to show the highest growth in sales of any smartphone manufacturer in 2025. | Image credit-Counterpoint Research

Ironically, Chinese manufacturer Huawei's forecast was hiked by Counterpoint to show stronger growth. Huawei is now designing advanced chips that can be built using a 5nm process node by China's SMIC foundry (third in the world after TSMC and Samsung Foundry) using older lithography machines.

Speaking of Huawei, Counterpoint says that it will have the highest growth rate in smartphone sales for 2025 at 11%. Motorola and Xiaomi are next, both estimated to grow smartphone sales by 4% this year. Apple and realme follow with the pair predicted to show 3% growth in smartphone sales for 2025.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 4

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless