Domino's app has a new feature that will deliver pizza to places without an address

So let's say you're at a nondescript park playing in a pick-up softball game and after the game is over, you want to reward your teammates (and maybe the other team) by ordering a few pizza pies. However, there is a little problem. The park you're at doesn't have a name and there isn't an address for it that you know of. Well, if you order your pizza from the Domino's app, you're still okay even if you don't have an address to accompany your order.

That's because Domino's Pizza announced today a new feature called Pinpoint Delivery that when selected as a delivery option on the Domino's app will allow the user to drop a pin on a map. This will allow the world's largest pizza company to deliver a Pizza to a park (like our example), a baseball field (also part of our example), the beach, a pool, a campfire and other locations. If you don't mind sharing your pizza with seagulls, this could prove to be a great idea.

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer, said, "Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin. We're always striving to make customers' experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that." The Pinpoint Delivery feature allows Domino's to deliver to "a countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address."

While using this feature, consumers will still be able to track their order using Domino's Tracker, see the GPS location of the driver, and have an ESTPA (estimated time of pizza arrival). When the driver arrives at the pickup spot, the customer will receive an alert. After the alert is received, the customer will activate a visual signal on his phone to help the driver spot him.

Domino's says "Domino's Pinpoint locations are delivery locations without traditional addresses selected by customers who order online, pre-pay with credit, debit, or Domino's gift cards, and agree to receive up to five text notifications that provide updates on their order. Customers and delivery experts will meet at specific locations designated in the Domino's app that may be adjacent to places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches. Message and data rates may apply."

So the next time you're lying on a towel at the beach and you get a message from your stomach that it wants you to order a pizza, using the Domino's app and Pinpoint Delivery can make it happen. You can download the Domino's app for iOS by tapping on this link, or for your Android phone by clicking on this link.

