Get a Z Flip 4 or a Z Fold 4 at a discount through Vodafone's trade-in program

If you live in the UK and are in the market for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 , you will probably want to check Vodafone's website. The carrier now offers Samsung 's latest foldables, which yeah, probably isn't that big a deal since other operators sell them too, but at a significant discount — up to £600 off — via the carrier's "unbeatable trade-in" program . However, as it is with these "unbeatable" programs, Vodafone's deal also has a lot of caveats in place.The enhanced trade-in offer will only be available until September 23rd, 2022 and you need to trade in an eligible device for the discount. You can visit the carrier's website to see a list of eligible devices or use the Trade-in Tool in the My Vodafone app to get an estimate on your current phone.For example, as Vodafone said in its press release , if you trade in a Galaxy Z Flip, the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a 36-month device plan will start from £19 a month (down from £45 / month) with a £29 upfront cost. And if you trade in a Galaxy Z Fold, the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a 36-month device plan will start from £37 a month (down from £63 / month) with a £49 upfront cost.All other Vodafone EVO perks apply, letting you choose your contract length and upfront costs, and giving you access to Vodafone's Battery Refresh initiative — a battery change at no cost — and the company's Device Care — free health checks and a valuation of your devices from a tech team.Furthermore, if you buy a Fold 4 or a Flip 4 with Vodafone EVO, you will get a 50% saving on your Smartwatch Connectivity Plan. In other words, you can leave your phone at home and only use your cellular smartwatch for £3.50 a month instead of £7.If you are still considering whether to buy one of Samsung's latest foldables, Vodafone gives you a little more incentive to do so as soon as possible. Until September 29th, those who purchase a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth £219. The offer is also available for Vodafone customers who pre-ordered their new Samsung foldable between August 10th and August 26th, 2022.Also, if you buy a Z Fold 4 before December 30th, 2022, you can claim a complementary Starter Kit worth £89.99 for free, which includes a case for your new Fold, an S Pen, and a 25W super fast charger. Additionally, if you purchase a Z Flip 4, a Z Fold 4, or a phone from the Galaxy S22 lineup before September 30th, 2022, you will receive a 12-month free Disney+ subscription, which usually costs £7.99 per month.However, if you are in the market for a new smartphone but you don't like foldable phones, feel free to see our select Vodafone phone deals , or if you are using the services of another UK carrier, you can see our best O2 deals Virgin Media deals , and EE phone deals