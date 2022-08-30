Get a Z Flip 4 or a Z Fold 4 at a discount through Vodafone's trade-in program
If you live in the UK and are in the market for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4, you will probably want to check Vodafone's website. The carrier now offers Samsung's latest foldables, which yeah, probably isn't that big a deal since other operators sell them too, but at a significant discount — up to £600 off — via the carrier's "unbeatable trade-in" program. However, as it is with these "unbeatable" programs, Vodafone's deal also has a lot of caveats in place.
For example, as Vodafone said in its press release, if you trade in a Galaxy Z Flip, the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a 36-month device plan will start from £19 a month (down from £45 / month) with a £29 upfront cost. And if you trade in a Galaxy Z Fold, the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a 36-month device plan will start from £37 a month (down from £63 / month) with a £49 upfront cost.
Furthermore, if you buy a Fold 4 or a Flip 4 with Vodafone EVO, you will get a 50% saving on your Smartwatch Connectivity Plan. In other words, you can leave your phone at home and only use your cellular smartwatch for £3.50 a month instead of £7.
If you are still considering whether to buy one of Samsung's latest foldables, Vodafone gives you a little more incentive to do so as soon as possible. Until September 29th, those who purchase a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth £219. The offer is also available for Vodafone customers who pre-ordered their new Samsung foldable between August 10th and August 26th, 2022.
Also, if you buy a Z Fold 4 before December 30th, 2022, you can claim a complementary Starter Kit worth £89.99 for free, which includes a case for your new Fold, an S Pen, and a 25W super fast charger. Additionally, if you purchase a Z Flip 4, a Z Fold 4, or a phone from the Galaxy S22 lineup before September 30th, 2022, you will receive a 12-month free Disney+ subscription, which usually costs £7.99 per month.
The enhanced trade-in offer will only be available until September 23rd, 2022 and you need to trade in an eligible device for the discount. You can visit the carrier's website to see a list of eligible devices or use the Trade-in Tool in the My Vodafone app to get an estimate on your current phone.
For example, as Vodafone said in its press release, if you trade in a Galaxy Z Flip, the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a 36-month device plan will start from £19 a month (down from £45 / month) with a £29 upfront cost. And if you trade in a Galaxy Z Fold, the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a 36-month device plan will start from £37 a month (down from £63 / month) with a £49 upfront cost.
All other Vodafone EVO perks apply, letting you choose your contract length and upfront costs, and giving you access to Vodafone's Battery Refresh initiative — a battery change at no cost — and the company's Device Care — free health checks and a valuation of your devices from a tech team.
Furthermore, if you buy a Fold 4 or a Flip 4 with Vodafone EVO, you will get a 50% saving on your Smartwatch Connectivity Plan. In other words, you can leave your phone at home and only use your cellular smartwatch for £3.50 a month instead of £7.
If you are still considering whether to buy one of Samsung's latest foldables, Vodafone gives you a little more incentive to do so as soon as possible. Until September 29th, those who purchase a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth £219. The offer is also available for Vodafone customers who pre-ordered their new Samsung foldable between August 10th and August 26th, 2022.
Also, if you buy a Z Fold 4 before December 30th, 2022, you can claim a complementary Starter Kit worth £89.99 for free, which includes a case for your new Fold, an S Pen, and a 25W super fast charger. Additionally, if you purchase a Z Flip 4, a Z Fold 4, or a phone from the Galaxy S22 lineup before September 30th, 2022, you will receive a 12-month free Disney+ subscription, which usually costs £7.99 per month.
However, if you are in the market for a new smartphone but you don't like foldable phones, feel free to see our select Vodafone phone deals, or if you are using the services of another UK carrier, you can see our best O2 deals, Virgin Media deals, and EE phone deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: