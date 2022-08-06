 Vodafone UK launches "unbeatable trade-in" program, makes it super-easy to replace your phone - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Vodafone UK launches "unbeatable trade-in" program, makes it super-easy to replace your phone

@press4k
1
Vodafone UK launches "Unbeatable Trade-in" programme, makes it super-easy to replace your phone
Trading in your old phone when buying a new one is always a convenient, hassle-free way of saving some cash. You probably can get more for it on the used market, but that involves a lot of waiting, taking calls from flaky buyers, and generally dealing with the whole shipping and payments process. A carrier or a store will be more than happy to take that old phone and either refurbish and resell it to a new customer or straight up recycle it, if it's too old or beyond saving.

Vodafone UK has just made the trade-in process even more enticing with its new "Unbeatable Trade-in" offer. First of all, it's now extra-easy, thanks to an enhanced Trade-in Tool within the My Vodafone app. You just open it, have it evaluate your phone, and you get a price quote. Secondly, Vodafone will be performing daily price checks to make sure that it always has the best offers on trade-in values.

Once you evaluate your phone, the price offer gets locked in and you have two weeks to send it in via post or by walking into any Vodafone store. Customers can receive the value of their old device in one of three ways — via bank transfer, price reduction towards buying a new phone, or bill credit for their new Airtime plan.

The Unbeatable Trade-in will run until the 23rd of September, so you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to make use of it or not. It will probably be a good idea to keep an eye on Vodafone phone deals, too. If your mind is not set on a specific carrier yet, we also have lists of the best O2 deals, as well as separate Virgin Media deals, and EE phone deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless