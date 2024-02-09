Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Genshin Impact creator sues cheat makers (plus, a new playable Geo Character is coming in March)

Games
Genshin Impact creator sues cheat makers (plus, a new playable Geo Character is coming in March)
3,000 years ago, when we played “Age of Empires II”, sometimes we’d just type “how do you turn this on” and a Shelby Cobra car, equipped with a machine gun, appeared out of the blue. That’s very helpful, especially when your opponents are stuck in the Tool or the Bronze Age with horse carriages, bows and arrows to defend themselves.

Cheating (in video games), of course, can be fun only for a while – then it becomes a drag. HoYoverse, creator of the insanely popular mobile game Genshin Impact, for example, is sick of the cheaters and is taking matters to court (via Gizmochina).

Genshin Impact has seen its fair share of cheaters who gain an unfair advantage through unallowed tools and now, the game’s developers are taking a stand and suing cheat creators Joaquin Soarin and others in a Canadian court.

The lawsuit accuses Soarin and his associates of copyright infringement for developing and distributing cheating tools like Akebi GC, Acrepi, and Genshin XYZ, which grant users advantages such as rapid progression and bypassing purchase prompts, thus undermining fair play.

HoYoverse contends that these cheats disrupt the game balance, tarnish their reputation, and incur financial losses, prompting the company to invest resources in detecting and banning cheaters and developing patches. The claim is to recover damages exceeding $50,000, the lawsuit targets Soarin and other defendants.

A new player enters the game


Another Gizmochina report reads that in mid-March 2024, with the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, a new playable character will enter the arena. It’s called Chiori, a 5-star Geo character promising to bring a fresh gameplay experience with off-field damage abilities, enhanced mobility, and a unique combat style.

According to the Genshin Impact Wiki, Chiori was introduced as an NPC in Version 4.3 and was first mentioned by another character in Version 3.7.

It’s expected that Chiori will wear an elegant Inazuman outfit and excel in Geo damage using twin blades. Her exclusive weapon, Urakugo Sensai, enhances her off-field damage, making her valuable in Mono-Geo teams. Chiori’s standout feature is her elemental skill, “Fluttering Hasode,” which summons little dolls to attack enemies, scaling their damage based on both ATK and DEF stats.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless