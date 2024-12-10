Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Gemini's Gmail panel on Android to get an Insert button just like the web

The Gemini panel in the Gmail app may soon be getting a new Insert shortcut for generated relies. The button will let you quickly paste generated responses into a draft, like the Insert button in the Help me write tool.

The Gemini Gmail panel brings a plethora of useful AI features for your email creations. It allows you to summarize email threads, find info from old emails, or view and add events in Google Calendar. And of course, it also helps you draft responses.

However, unlike the Help me write tool, Gemini's panel doesn't offer you the option to insert the generated text directly into a draft at the moment. You need to copy it and then paste it into the email field. But that's to change soon.

Android Authority was able to find that Google is working on giving you an Insert button in the Gemini panel in the Gmail app on Android. The button was spotted in the latest Gmail build (2024.11.24.702067492.Release), but it's not yet functional.
 
Right now, the Gemini panel shows you the following options for generated replies: Like, Dislike, and Copy. With the upcoming change that Google is working on, you will have a fourth option: Insert. It will be represented by an arrow icon.


When you tap on the button, the generated text will be placed into the draft, just like the Insert button in the Help me write tool works.

Right now, Android Authority found that tapping on the not-functional button crashes the app. This pretty much means that the function is still under development and is not ready for release just yet. This feature already exists on the web version of Gmail, by the way. Strangely enough, Google's official support page indicates the feature is live on mobile and not on the web, which is the opposite of what the situation currently is.

I think this button is great and a must to include. It makes interactions with the Gemini panel more useful and saves you a few clicks, which is quite a lot in today's busy life. Here's to hoping Google gets it ready and released soon!
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer

