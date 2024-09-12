Gemini gets a redesigned homepage, Gems become available on mobile





Now, the homepage shows the "How can I help you?" message instead.







Last month, Gems launched on the desktop for Gemini and now they are coming to the mobile app, while a Gemini homepage redesign seems to be in the works. Gems is a tool that allows you to create custom experts for Gemini to deal with specific tasks. Gems allows you to create a custom Gemini for repeated tasks, and initially, the feature was reserved for the desktop version of Google's generative AI chatbot.The "Gem manager" now appears in the avatar menu alongside three top tabs: All, Your Gems, and By Google. When you open a custom chatbot, you get a description and a carousel of examples of how you can use it.But that's not the only change Gemini seems to be getting. It seems an interesting redesign is in the works for the Gemini homepage, where you no longer have the "Hello" greeting and suggestions have been removed.This new update to the homepage simplifies the interface and somewhat reminds us of Google Search's simple and clean homepage. For people who tend to use Gemini a lot, these rotating suggestions may not be that helpful anymore. However, the redesigned homepage seems to not be rolling out to everyone just yet (some users have also spotted it on mobile too).Gemini has been getting some update love from Google recently, and it's been spreading to Google services to make life easier for you. For example, you can now use Google's AI chatbot to create Forms in Google Forms, and you can also use it to search your Gmail mailbox in a more advanced way.In my opinion, it's only natural for generative AI models to be getting loads of updates at this stage. The tech is evolving and it has so much more potential ahead of it, so I can't wait to see where it goes.