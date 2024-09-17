Gemini Assistant may get Gmail-specific AI options integrated into its interface soon
Gemini has been all over the headlines recently with all its improvements and integrations with various popular Google services apps. Gmail, Google's popular email service, has also gotten several fancy AI features from Gemini for both desktop and mobile users recently. These features include the ability to summarize long emails, suggestions for next steps, and the ability to draft email replies with just a few clicks with the help of Google's generative AI solution.
The team at Android Authority was able to activate the new feature in the Google App for Android (version 15.37.41.29.arm64). Keep in mind that this feature isn't publicly available yet, but instead, Android Authority was able to get to it using reverse engineering.
Options that will appear include summarizing the email in question, suggesting a reply, and listing action items. Basically, those are the same suggestion chips that Gmail users have seen on desktop and mobile, they are just now integrated into the Gemini Assistant interface.
The feature uses Gemini's ability to read what's on your screen and then provide actionable suggestions or insights. For now, these Gmail-specific options are not available in earlier versions of the Google app, so if you're not running the latest Google app version, you will not be able to see them.
Gmail's AI features require enrollment in Google's free Workspace Labs program or having a Google One AI Premium subscription. It's not yet clear whether those Gemini Assistant Gmail features will be available to the broader audience, or they will be reserved for the aforementioned Labs program or Google One subscription.
I'm pretty much certain at this point that sooner rather than later, we'll have Gemini integrated with all Google products. And that's not a bad thing at all, as with generative AI's evolvement, we can get more and more reliable AI assistance. This way, we can save more time for things that matter most to us and let AI handle the rest. And I've become a fan of such an approach to tech nowadays.
And now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered something interesting: it seems Google is taking its Gmail AI efforts a step further and may allow you to access some of these Gmail-specific features directly through the Gemini Assistant window.
Once the update goes official (we don't know when this will be yet), you will be able to active Gemini (pressing the power button or swiping the screen corners) while an email is open on the screen. This action will result in a set of suggestion chips appearing on your screen.
Image Credit - Android Authority
