Android tablets to get a split keyboard with two different Gboard options



Although split keyboards have been available for some time, Gboard's version is anticipated to provide a smoother and more intuitive user experience, particularly for those using Android tablets. This new layout is already available for some Galaxy Tab S8 users that are running the latest version of the Gboard beta app (version 12.9.21).





Of course, we can thank the upcoming launch of the Pixel Tablet for this update, as I'm sure Google will be doing everything in its power to improve the Android tablet experience and thus incentivize sales. The last time Google took a chance at creating and marketing its own tablet was back in 2018 with the Pixel Slate that ran on ChromeOS. This gamble didn't quite work out for the company though, resulting in Google temporarily bowing out of the tablet space.





Thankfully, Google has revisited this decision and has put all of its efforts into Android tablets instead. Although the Pixel Tablet is not out yet, so far the UI choices made — including the split keyboard — make a lot of sense and is one that can be seen across all of Google's growing ecosystem of devices.