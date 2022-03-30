 Gboard's new feature adds contextual emoji(s) to your messages - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Software updates Apps Google

Gboard's new feature adds contextual emoji(s) to your messages

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Gboard's new feature adds contextual emoji(s) to your messages
Do you know exactly the meaning of every emoji? Some might be open to interpretation. Still, the latest update to the virtual QWERTY keyboard app Gboard adds a new feature that figures out the meaning behind your latest message and adds what it believes to be the appropriate emoji(s). There are two different modes that you can use. Follow the next paragraph closely!

You'll know whether you have this feature on your Gboard QWERTY by looking above the letter "P" on the keyboard for an icon that looks like a magic wand inside a circle. Tap on it once after composing your sentence and the appropriate emojis will appear after your text. Tap on the magic wand twice and one emoji will show up between each word. If there is no magic wand, it means that you don't have the feature yet.

So far, we have not been able to find the magic wand on the Gboard QWERTY used on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro running Android 12. Yours truly is also a Gboard beta tester but the magic wand did not show up. One suggestion made by Android Police is to enable the Emoji fast access row that shows popular and often used emojis on a row at the top of the QWERTY, but that also failed to work.

Still, if you are interested in having such a row of emojis on your virtual keyboard, go to chat and bring up the virtual QWERTY. Tap on the gear icon above the keyboard to show the settings menu and press Emojis, Stickers & Gifs. Toggle-on Emoji fast-access row. And make sure that the app is set to English.

If the magic wand icon still doesn't show up, it could be that Google's staggered rollout has not reached your phone yet. In that case your best bet is to try again in a few days.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Time magazine's 100 most influential firms include Apple, Amazon, Google, TikTok, Spotify, and more
by Alan Friedman,  0
Time magazine's 100 most influential firms include Apple, Amazon, Google, TikTok, Spotify, and more
If you haven't installed watchOS 8.5 on your Series 7 Apple Watch, don't do it. Here's why!
by Alan Friedman,  3
If you haven't installed watchOS 8.5 on your Series 7 Apple Watch, don't do it. Here's why!
WhatsApp finally improves voice messaging experience, adds new features
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
WhatsApp finally improves voice messaging experience, adds new features
T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
T-Mobile is giving some Sprint 3G users even more time to upgrade to 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
T-Mobile is giving some Sprint 3G users even more time to upgrade to 5G
T-Mobile expands its 5G Home Internet service to four more US states
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile expands its 5G Home Internet service to four more US states
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless