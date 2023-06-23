Grab the Garmin Vívoactive 4 timepiece/coach at a discounted price from Amazon UK and reach that summer body in no time





Garmin Vívoactive 4: Now 26% OFF on Amazon UK! Get the Garmin Vívoactive 4 smartwatch from Amazon UK and save $68 in the process. The wearable is full of features, has a nice design, and has an amazing battery life. It can even act as your personal coach, thanks to Garmin's Coach feature. £68 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vívoactive 4 (Renewed): Save $70! Get the renewed version of the Garmin Vívoactive 4 from Amazon UK and save $70. The wearable is full of features, has a nice design, and has an amazing battery life. It can even act as your personal coach, thanks to Garmin's Coach feature. The renewed model should be as good as new. It also comes with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. £70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon



As for what bells and whistles the Vívoactive 4 comes with, the smartwatch tracks your energy and stress levels. It also measures things like your respiration, heart rate, and hydration, and of course, it counts your steps and burned calories. The watch also has 20 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps, which include activities like yoga, running, and swimming. And to help you reach that shredded physique even faster, the Vívoactive 4 also has the Garmin Coach feature, which has training plans that adapt to you.



The Garmin Vívoactive 4 also supports Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, allowing you to download your favorite songs directly to your smartwatch. Oh, and the smartwatch works well with iPhones and Android phones. So, the Garmin Vívoactive 4 should work without any hiccups no matter whether you are team Apple or team Little Green Robot.



Another nice feature of the Garmin Vívoactive 4 is its battery life. Garmin claims this smartwatch can last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS and music mode on a single charge.



As you can see, you get a lot of stuff with the Garmin Vívoactive 4. The smartwatch can even become your personal fitness coach. So, just go and get yourself a new Garmin Vívoactive 4 at a discount while you can. As for what bells and whistles the Vívoactive 4 comes with, the smartwatch tracks your energy and stress levels. It also measures things like your respiration, heart rate, and hydration, and of course, it counts your steps and burned calories. The watch also has 20 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps, which include activities like yoga, running, and swimming. And to help you reach that shredded physique even faster, the Vívoactive 4 also has the Garmin Coach feature, which has training plans that adapt to you.The Garmin Vívoactive 4 also supports Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, allowing you to download your favorite songs directly to your smartwatch. Oh, and the smartwatch works well with iPhones and Android phones. So, the Garmin Vívoactive 4 should work without any hiccups no matter whether you are team Apple or team Little Green Robot.Another nice feature of the Garmin Vívoactive 4 is its battery life. Garmin claims this smartwatch can last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS and music mode on a single charge.As you can see, you get a lot of stuff with the Garmin Vívoactive 4. The smartwatch can even become your personal fitness coach. So, just go and get yourself a new Garmin Vívoactive 4 at a discount while you can.

Summer is here once again, and you probably want to look as shredded as possible on the beach. However, in order to reach that so-desired summer body, you will need to start going to the gym regularly and counting the calories you take and burn. And in case you don't know, the best way to count the calories you take is to use a dedicated app like MyFitnessPal, and the best way to measure how many calories you have burned is to get yourself a smartwatch.Lucky for you, Amazon UK currently has a pretty nice deal on the Garmin Vívoactive 4, which is a smartwatch designed specifically for fitness enthusiasts. At the moment, the wearable is discounted by 26%, which means you will save £68 if you get a Vívoactive 4 through this deal. Also, if you want to save even more, you can purchase a renewed Vívoactive 4 instead. The renewed version is typically available at a lower price and is also currently on sale at a nice £70 discount.