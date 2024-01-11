Prices for Garmin’s hot new Vivoactive 5 drop to a new all-time low on Amazon

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Released quite recently, Garmin’s Vivoactive 5 just received its most generous discount from Amazon. This puppy, expectedly, hasn’t seen huge price cuts up to now, but an irresistible Amazon deal is currently spicing things up, letting you get this incredible GPS smartwatch for fitness lovers in Navy at a 23% cheaper price.

We’ve seen a humble $50 price cut on the Vivoactive 5 here and there during Black Friday. The current $69 price cut has virtually never been available before, though. So, it essentially lands the wearable at its lowest price ever. In other words, now’s certainly a great time to buy this incredible wearable with a stunning AMOLED touchscreen and score some savings.

Garmin's Vivoactive 5 in Navy is now 23% off on Amazon

You can now get the Garmin Vivoactive in the color Navy at its lowest price on Amazon. This impressive GPS smartwatch features an AMOLED screen, Sleep Coaching, customizable morning reports, and a stellar battery that can last up to 11 days between charges in Smartwatch mode. Get it now at its lowest price on Amazon.
$69 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


With a more lightweight profile than its predecessor and a premium design featuring an AMOLED screen and anodized aluminum bezel, the Vivoactive 5 looks super sleek and stylish. It’s equipped with plenty of wellness-oriented sensors, too, just like a conventional wearable.

Some of the functionalities this bad boy offers include sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, customizable morning reports that tell you more about your HRV status, etc. Moreover, plenty of built-in sports apps on deck help you track most of your workouts. To be precise, you get over 30 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, such as running, swimming, cycling, etc.

Those who find it challenging to estimate their recovery time after an intense workout could find the Vivaoctive 5’s workout benefit and recovery needs feature quite useful. It allows you to maximize your workout performance without putting too much strain on your body.

You can use this smartwatch just like a traditional wearable, pairing it with your phone to receive text messages. If you pair it with an Android, you can also respond to text messages directly from your wrist.

Garmin added some innovations in the battery department, too. So, unlike the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which offers up to eight days of battery life, this one keeps the lights on for up to 11 days between charges in Smartwatch mode.

These and many other features make the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a worthwhile choice. And now that it can be yours at its lowest price point on Amazon since its release, we’d say it provides way more bang for your buck.
