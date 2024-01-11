Prices for Garmin’s hot new Vivoactive 5 drop to a new all-time low on Amazon
Released quite recently, Garmin’s Vivoactive 5 just received its most generous discount from Amazon. This puppy, expectedly, hasn’t seen huge price cuts up to now, but an irresistible Amazon deal is currently spicing things up, letting you get this incredible GPS smartwatch for fitness lovers in Navy at a 23% cheaper price.
With a more lightweight profile than its predecessor and a premium design featuring an AMOLED screen and anodized aluminum bezel, the Vivoactive 5 looks super sleek and stylish. It’s equipped with plenty of wellness-oriented sensors, too, just like a conventional wearable.
Those who find it challenging to estimate their recovery time after an intense workout could find the Vivaoctive 5’s workout benefit and recovery needs feature quite useful. It allows you to maximize your workout performance without putting too much strain on your body.
You can use this smartwatch just like a traditional wearable, pairing it with your phone to receive text messages. If you pair it with an Android, you can also respond to text messages directly from your wrist.
Garmin added some innovations in the battery department, too. So, unlike the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which offers up to eight days of battery life, this one keeps the lights on for up to 11 days between charges in Smartwatch mode.
We’ve seen a humble $50 price cut on the Vivoactive 5 here and there during Black Friday. The current $69 price cut has virtually never been available before, though. So, it essentially lands the wearable at its lowest price ever. In other words, now’s certainly a great time to buy this incredible wearable with a stunning AMOLED touchscreen and score some savings.
These and many other features make the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a worthwhile choice. And now that it can be yours at its lowest price point on Amazon since its release, we’d say it provides way more bang for your buck.
