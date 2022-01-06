Notification Center

Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch drops below $200 at Best Buy

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch drops below $200 at Best Buy
Smartwatches are slowly but surely morphing from a technological peculiarity to a normal everyday device that almost everyone now has. There are plenty of choices out there, and yes - you can get your Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch but if you want to go against the grain, there’s a perfect opportunity at Best Buy.

Garmin’s great Vivoactive 4S model is heavily discounted for a limited time, bringing its price below the $200 mark. Bear in mind that normally this model goes for $345, so it’s a $150 discount that’s not to be taken lightly.

Garmin - vívoactive 4S Smartwatch

40mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer - Rose Gold With White Case And Silicone Band

$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Let’s see what you are getting for your hard-earned cash. The Vivoactive 4S comes with a 1.1-inch sunlight-visible display with transflective memory-in-pixel technology. This means two things - the brighter the day, the more visible the display will become. And second - you don’t have to worry about battery life - the Vivoactive 4S can last a whole week on a single charge.

There’s also an enhanced heart rate and blood oxygen tracking technology onboard, plus GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo navigation systems support (it’s a Garmin device after all). You get your usual call and text messages on the watch, alarms, calendar events, and you can also use Garmin Pay to make secure contactless payments.

The watch is water-resistant and can withstand submersion at up to 50m, and last but not least, it’s very sleek and stylish. Get one while the deal lasts. Or, if you fancy something else, check out our Best Garmin smartwatches article.

