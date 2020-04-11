Deals Wearables Garmin

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 11, 2020, 1:35 PM
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount
It's been more than seven months since Garmin unveiled its extensive new lineup of smartwatches, and even though the company is not exactly the world's most successful vendor, bargain hunters had to wait until today to see one of these upgraded bad boys offered at a significant discount.

Make that two, although the Vivoactive 4 and 4S are even more similar than their names suggest. We're basically talking about the exact same device sold in two different case sizes (40 and 45mm) at the exact same $349.99 price. 

You have until April 14 to bring that down to $269.99 with absolutely no strings attached, and while we obviously still wouldn't call this the most affordable Apple Watch Series 5 alternative on the market, you're certainly looking at a lot of bang for your buck. In addition to all the activity tracking basics, the Vivoactive 4 series has a whole bunch of cutting-edge sensors and complex health monitoring capabilities going for it.

Check out the deals here



The Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch can keep an eye on your body's energy levels throughout the day, as well as your blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, hydration, respiration, and menstrual cycle. On top of everything, you probably won't be shocked to hear the Vivoactive 4 and 4S can also monitor your sleep in great detail. 

Because Garmin's target audience is composed of all sorts of fitness nuts, more than 20 different athletic activities are covered by the built-in sports apps, not to mention the always handy personal coaching feature helping you constantly improve and evolve your workouts.

But wait, there's more. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 duo can play your favorite tunes with no help from your smartphone (wireless headphones required), and said tunes can be downloaded to the smartwatch from music streaming platforms like Spotify and Deezer. 

The battery life is pretty impressive too, reaching 8 days in "smartwatch mode" and dropping to as little as 6 hours with uninterrupted music and GPS use, while your smartphone notifications and health stats are displayed on a sharp, always-on, and sunlight-readable Garmin Chroma screen sporting a 218 x 218 resolution in the 4S variant and a 260 x 260 pixel count as far as the larger model is concerned.

The Vivoactive 4 is only available in two colors, while the 4S can be purchased in one of four different hues, all six variants combining a "fiber-reinforced polymer" case with a stainless steel bezel and silicone strap for maximum comfort, medium endurance, and a touch of style. No wonder Garmin waited this long to offer this excellent $80 discount.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$80
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount
Expires in - 3d 9hThe Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount
-$70
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
Save $70 on the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 at B&H
-$50
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is $50 off at Best Buy, $25 gift card in tow
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
Amazon is running a huge sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
-$50
Nationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time
Expires in - 2w 5dNationwide deals cut Google Home price in half for a limited time

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless