The Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch lineup is finally on sale at a hefty discount





Make that two, although the Vivoactive 4 and 4S are even more similar than their names suggest. We're basically talking about the exact same device sold in two different case sizes (40 and 45mm) at the exact same $349.99 price.





You have until April 14 to bring that down to $269.99 with absolutely no strings attached, and while we obviously still wouldn't call this the most affordable Apple Watch Series 5 alternative on the market, you're certainly looking at a lot of bang for your buck. In addition to all the activity tracking basics, the Vivoactive 4 series has a whole bunch of cutting-edge sensors and complex health monitoring capabilities going for it.













The Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch can keep an eye on your body's energy levels throughout the day, as well as your blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, hydration, respiration, and menstrual cycle. On top of everything, you probably won't be shocked to hear the Vivoactive 4 and 4S can also monitor your sleep in great detail.





Because Garmin's target audience is composed of all sorts of fitness nuts, more than 20 different athletic activities are covered by the built-in sports apps, not to mention the always handy personal coaching feature helping you constantly improve and evolve your workouts.





But wait, there's more. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 duo can play your favorite tunes with no help from your smartphone ( wireless headphones required), and said tunes can be downloaded to the smartwatch from music streaming platforms like Spotify and Deezer.





The battery life is pretty impressive too, reaching 8 days in "smartwatch mode" and dropping to as little as 6 hours with uninterrupted music and GPS use, while your smartphone notifications and health stats are displayed on a sharp, always-on, and sunlight-readable Garmin Chroma screen sporting a 218 x 218 resolution in the 4S variant and a 260 x 260 pixel count as far as the larger model is concerned.





The Vivoactive 4 is only available in two colors, while the 4S can be purchased in one of four different hues, all six variants combining a "fiber-reinforced polymer" case with a stainless steel bezel and silicone strap for maximum comfort, medium endurance, and a touch of style. No wonder Garmin waited this long to offer this excellent $80 discount.