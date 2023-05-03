Get a Garmin Vivoactive 4, a great watch for fitness enthusiasts, from Amazon and save $130

Garmin Vivoactive 4: Now $130 OFF on Amazon Grab a Garmin Vivoactive 4 from Amazon and save $130 in the process. The smartwatch has many health tracking features, 20 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps, and offers up to 8 days of battery life. $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 definitely has a lot to offer. It can keep track of your energy and stress levels and measure things like your respiration, heart rate, and hydration. In addition to its many health tracking features, the watch also comes with 20 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps, which include a range of activities such as yoga, running, and swimming.You can also download songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer directly on your Garmin Vivoactive 4. Furthermore, the smartwatch works well with iPhones and Android phones.But a smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts must also have a good battery life, and we can say that the Garmin Vivoactive 4 checks this box as well. According to Garmin, the smartwatch can last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS and music mode.