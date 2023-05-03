Get a Garmin Vivoactive 4, a great watch for fitness enthusiasts, from Amazon and save $130
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 8 might be among the best smartwatches you can buy right now, but a fitness enthusiast will most likely go for a Garmin watch instead. Garmin smartwatches have more precise readings, and most of them have amazing battery life.
However, just like Apple and Samsung's premium smartwatches, most of Garmin's wearables also come with hefty price tags. But don't lose hope just yet if you are in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch but don't want to spend a fortune on one.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 definitely has a lot to offer. It can keep track of your energy and stress levels and measure things like your respiration, heart rate, and hydration. In addition to its many health tracking features, the watch also comes with 20 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps, which include a range of activities such as yoga, running, and swimming.
But a smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts must also have a good battery life, and we can say that the Garmin Vivoactive 4 checks this box as well. According to Garmin, the smartwatch can last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS and music mode.
Amazon is currently offering the amazing Garmin Vivoactive 4 at a sweet 39% discount. This means you will save $130 if you buy a Garmin Vivoactive 4 from Amazon right now.
You can also download songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer directly on your Garmin Vivoactive 4. Furthermore, the smartwatch works well with iPhones and Android phones.
