Get a Garmin Venu Sq Music for 40% off from Amazon and obtain an awesome Garmin watch on the cheap

Garmin's smartwatches are great. They usually offer great battery life, and their readings are more precise compared to the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world. However, because of how awesome these wearables are, they also feature hefty price tags, making them harder to get if you are on a budget.That said, Amazon currently has a really incredible discount on the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition, offering this nice smartwatch for a whopping 40% off its price. After a quick calculation, it appears you can get a brand-new Garmin smartwatch for $100 less if you take advantage of this deal while it's available.The Garmin Venu Sq Music may not be a top-tier, high-end smartwatch, but it still packs a lot of the features you find on premium Garmin watches. For instance, it has respiration, stress, and heart rate tracking, as well as body energy and sleep monitoring. In addition to that, the watch supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which turns your smartwatch into a free personal fitness trainer.On top of its fitness tracking features, the Garmin Venu Sq Music also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect store, from which you can download various apps onto your smartwatch. Furthermore, you will be able to download your favorite songs directly onto your Garmin Venu Sq Music.The smartwatch also has good battery life. Garmin claims its Venu Sq Music lasts up to 6 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.As you can see, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is a proper Garmin smartwatch. It has good battery life and many health-tracking features. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes the wearable even more tempting. However, be sure to act fast on this one and grab a Garmin Venu Sq Music at a discounted price while you can since you never know how long this awesome deal will stay active.