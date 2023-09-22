Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Get a Garmin Venu Sq Music for 40% off from Amazon and obtain an awesome Garmin watch on the cheap

Deals Wearables Garmin
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a Garmin Venu Sq Music for $100 off from Amazon and obtain an awesome Garmin watch on the cheap
Garmin's smartwatches are great. They usually offer great battery life, and their readings are more precise compared to the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world. However, because of how awesome these wearables are, they also feature hefty price tags, making them harder to get if you are on a budget.

That said, Amazon currently has a really incredible discount on the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition, offering this nice smartwatch for a whopping 40% off its price. After a quick calculation, it appears you can get a brand-new Garmin smartwatch for $100 less if you take advantage of this deal while it's available.

Garmin Venu Sq Music: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

The budget-friendly Garmin Venu Sq Music is currently $100 more affordable on Amazon. The watch is full of features and is a real bargain at this price.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


The Garmin Venu Sq Music may not be a top-tier, high-end smartwatch, but it still packs a lot of the features you find on premium Garmin watches. For instance, it has respiration, stress, and heart rate tracking, as well as body energy and sleep monitoring. In addition to that, the watch supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which turns your smartwatch into a free personal fitness trainer.

On top of its fitness tracking features, the Garmin Venu Sq Music also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect store, from which you can download various apps onto your smartwatch. Furthermore, you will be able to download your favorite songs directly onto your Garmin Venu Sq Music.

The smartwatch also has good battery life. Garmin claims its Venu Sq Music lasts up to 6 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

As you can see, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is a proper Garmin smartwatch. It has good battery life and many health-tracking features. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes the wearable even more tempting. However, be sure to act fast on this one and grab a Garmin Venu Sq Music at a discounted price while you can since you never know how long this awesome deal will stay active.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless