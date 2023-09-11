Check out this killer Garmin Venu 2 deal if you're not that excited about the Apple Watch Series 9
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you think you can do better than the largely familiar new smartwatch Apple is almost certainly gearing up to unveil on Tuesday ahead of a likely commercial release next week? At least in terms of value for money, we have a very interesting new Garmin Venu 2 deal that will probably do the trick and make you significantly less interested in this week's big "Wonderlust" event.
To be perfectly clear right off the bat, no, you're not looking at Garmin's latest and greatest wearable device by any standard, although this is still a decidedly well-rounded model that's not showing its relatively advanced age in many ways.
Compared to the Venu 2 Plus and Venu 3, 2021's "regular" Venu 2 is naturally a lot cheaper nowadays, frequently fetching around 100 bucks under its $399.99 list price. Heftier discounts are unfortunately a much rarer occurrence, but if you hurry, that's precisely what you can get at both Best Buy and Amazon.
Yes, the two major US retailers are charging a whopping $150 less than usual for the 45mm Garmin Venu 2, matching this bad boy's best ever promotions, last seen on Prime Day back in July and exclusively available at that time for Amazon's Prime subscribers.
There are no such conditions or any other type of exclusions or special requirements this time around, although it is worth pointing out that Amazon only has the black model with slate bezel in stock right now while Best Buy can hook you up with your choice of that or a silver/granite blue variant at the same massively reduced price... for an undoubtedly limited time.
Undeniably beautiful both inside and out, the Venu 2 sports a high-resolution circular AMOLED touchscreen with optional always-on functionality while somehow being capable of staying powered on for up to an incredible 11 days between charges.
That's way better than what all of the best smartwatches from brands like Apple and Samsung can do, and believe it or not, that's far from the only major selling point here, with a very robust set of health monitoring tools also present, not to mention in-depth sleep tracking, and perhaps most importantly, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets. This is truly (one of) the best of both worlds, and it's available at a very hard-to-beat price today.
Things that are NOT allowed: