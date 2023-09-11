Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Check out this killer Garmin Venu 2 deal if you're not that excited about the Apple Watch Series 9

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out this killer Garmin Venu 2 deal if you're not that excited about the Apple Watch Series 9
Do you think you can do better than the largely familiar new smartwatch Apple is almost certainly gearing up to unveil on Tuesday ahead of a likely commercial release next week? At least in terms of value for money, we have a very interesting new Garmin Venu 2 deal that will probably do the trick and make you significantly less interested in this week's big "Wonderlust" event.

To be perfectly clear right off the bat, no, you're not looking at Garmin's latest and greatest wearable device by any standard, although this is still a decidedly well-rounded model that's not showing its relatively advanced age in many ways.

Garmin Venu 2

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Options, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Compared to the Venu 2 Plus and Venu 3, 2021's "regular" Venu 2 is naturally a lot cheaper nowadays, frequently fetching around 100 bucks under its $399.99 list price. Heftier discounts are unfortunately a much rarer occurrence, but if you hurry, that's precisely what you can get at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Yes, the two major US retailers are charging a whopping $150 less than usual for the 45mm Garmin Venu 2, matching this bad boy's best ever promotions, last seen on Prime Day back in July and exclusively available at that time for Amazon's Prime subscribers.

There are no such conditions or any other type of exclusions or special requirements this time around, although it is worth pointing out that Amazon only has the black model with slate bezel in stock right now while Best Buy can hook you up with your choice of that or a silver/granite blue variant at the same massively reduced price... for an undoubtedly limited time.

Undeniably beautiful both inside and out, the Venu 2 sports a high-resolution circular AMOLED touchscreen with optional always-on functionality while somehow being capable of staying powered on for up to an incredible 11 days between charges. 

That's way better than what all of the best smartwatches from brands like Apple and Samsung can do, and believe it or not, that's far from the only major selling point here, with a very robust set of health monitoring tools also present, not to mention in-depth sleep tracking, and perhaps most importantly, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets. This is truly (one of) the best of both worlds, and it's available at a very hard-to-beat price today.

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Amazon gives you another chance to grab a brand-new Pixel Watch with a sweet discount
Amazon gives you another chance to grab a brand-new Pixel Watch with a sweet discount
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless