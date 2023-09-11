Check out this killer Garmin Venu 2 deal if you're not that excited about the Apple Watch Series 9





To be perfectly clear right off the bat, no, you're not looking at Garmin's latest and greatest wearable device by any standard, although this is still a decidedly well-rounded model that's not showing its relatively advanced age in many ways.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, Two Color Options, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Compared to the Venu 2 Plus and Venu 3 , 2021's "regular" Venu 2 is naturally a lot cheaper nowadays, frequently fetching around 100 bucks under its $399.99 list price. Heftier discounts are unfortunately a much rarer occurrence, but if you hurry, that's precisely what you can get at both Best Buy and Amazon.





Yes, the two major US retailers are charging a whopping $150 less than usual for the 45mm Garmin Venu 2, matching this bad boy's best ever promotions, last seen on Prime Day back in July and exclusively available at that time for Amazon's Prime subscribers.





There are no such conditions or any other type of exclusions or special requirements this time around, although it is worth pointing out that Amazon only has the black model with slate bezel in stock right now while Best Buy can hook you up with your choice of that or a silver/granite blue variant at the same massively reduced price... for an undoubtedly limited time.





Undeniably beautiful both inside and out, the Venu 2 sports a high-resolution circular AMOLED touchscreen with optional always-on functionality while somehow being capable of staying powered on for up to an incredible 11 days between charges.





way better than what all of the That'sbetter than what all of the best smartwatches from brands like Apple and Samsung can do, and believe it or not, that's far from the only major selling point here, with a very robust set of health monitoring tools also present, not to mention in-depth sleep tracking, and perhaps most importantly, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets. This is truly (one of) the best of both worlds, and it's available at a very hard-to-beat price today.