Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Garmin’s new “tactical” smartwatch is perfect for Navy SEALs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables Garmin
Garmin tactix 8
The tactix 8 is Garmin’s new tactical smartwatch that packs some very interesting features that are very hard to find in any other wearable device of this kind. Right off the bat, this is not a smartwatch for the masses, not just because it costs more than a flagship smartphone, but due to the many features that are specifically designed for a certain category of users.

First off, Garmin tactix 8 packs premium mapping features like TopoActive maps that offer multi-continent mapping from around the world, as well as Outdoor Maps + (requires subscription), which promises to offer users even more premium mapping content such as satellite imagery, public land maps, hunting units, burn zones, and a lot more.

What makes the new smartwatch interesting is that it comes preloaded with Applied Ballistics Ultralight solver, a third-party feature that offers customized aiming solution for long-range shooting based on rifle and bullet characteristics, as well as various environmental conditions. The Elite version of tactix 8 comes with the AB Elite solver.

Another interesting new feature that the tactix 8 offers is the so-called “rucking” activity, which allows users to input pack weight to better understand the physical exertion associated with rucking.

In addition to rucking, Garmin’s new smartwatch offers every morning a training readiness score to help users determine if it’s a good day to train hard or they should better take it easy.

Garmin tactix 8 | Images credits: Garmin

But that’s not all! The tactix 8 features support for scuba and apnea diving up to a 40-meter depth. But this goes even deeper, as the smartwatch can track entry and exit location of dives and provides divers underwater navigation through a tilt-compensated digital compass.

Since the smartwatch features leakproof buttons, divers can easily operate the tactix 8 underwater without risk of damaging the wearable device. And thanks to the apnea mode, freedivers will get a suite of underwater alerts and timers specifically designed to help improve their diving and track the location of each dive.

Recommended Stories
If you’re an aviator (civilian or military), you’ll be happy to know that Garmin’s tactix 8 smartwatch offers the Direct-To-Navigation feature, which allows them to navigate straight to a location or waypoint or use the “Nearest” function to activate a path to a nearby airport.

Video Thumbnail


Pilots can also access aviation weather such as NEXRAD radar, METARs and TAFs to see winds, visibility, barometric pressure and other such information direction on the smartwatch.

The tactix 8 is built to a US military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and water resistance and a 40-meter dive rating with leakproof buttons. It promises to offer up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the 51mm solar model with an always-on display offers up to 48 days.

The newly announced Garmin tactix 8 comes in 47mm and 51mm sizes and will be available for purchase for as low as $1,300 starting February 21.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless