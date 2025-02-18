Garmin’s new “tactical” smartwatch is perfect for Navy SEALs
The tactix 8 is Garmin’s new tactical smartwatch that packs some very interesting features that are very hard to find in any other wearable device of this kind. Right off the bat, this is not a smartwatch for the masses, not just because it costs more than a flagship smartphone, but due to the many features that are specifically designed for a certain category of users.
What makes the new smartwatch interesting is that it comes preloaded with Applied Ballistics Ultralight solver, a third-party feature that offers customized aiming solution for long-range shooting based on rifle and bullet characteristics, as well as various environmental conditions. The Elite version of tactix 8 comes with the AB Elite solver.
In addition to rucking, Garmin’s new smartwatch offers every morning a training readiness score to help users determine if it’s a good day to train hard or they should better take it easy.
But that’s not all! The tactix 8 features support for scuba and apnea diving up to a 40-meter depth. But this goes even deeper, as the smartwatch can track entry and exit location of dives and provides divers underwater navigation through a tilt-compensated digital compass.
Since the smartwatch features leakproof buttons, divers can easily operate the tactix 8 underwater without risk of damaging the wearable device. And thanks to the apnea mode, freedivers will get a suite of underwater alerts and timers specifically designed to help improve their diving and track the location of each dive.
If you’re an aviator (civilian or military), you’ll be happy to know that Garmin’s tactix 8 smartwatch offers the Direct-To-Navigation feature, which allows them to navigate straight to a location or waypoint or use the “Nearest” function to activate a path to a nearby airport.
Pilots can also access aviation weather such as NEXRAD radar, METARs and TAFs to see winds, visibility, barometric pressure and other such information direction on the smartwatch.
The tactix 8 is built to a US military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and water resistance and a 40-meter dive rating with leakproof buttons. It promises to offer up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the 51mm solar model with an always-on display offers up to 48 days.
The newly announced Garmin tactix 8 comes in 47mm and 51mm sizes and will be available for purchase for as low as $1,300 starting February 21.
First off, Garmin tactix 8 packs premium mapping features like TopoActive maps that offer multi-continent mapping from around the world, as well as Outdoor Maps + (requires subscription), which promises to offer users even more premium mapping content such as satellite imagery, public land maps, hunting units, burn zones, and a lot more.
Another interesting new feature that the tactix 8 offers is the so-called “rucking” activity, which allows users to input pack weight to better understand the physical exertion associated with rucking.
Garmin tactix 8 | Images credits: Garmin
