This rugged Garmin smartwatch with solar and tactical features is an Amazon UK bargain right now





Do you happen to live in the UK and choose to do most of your tech shopping on Amazon? Then you might want to know about the e-commerce giant's latest regional Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical deal allowing you to grab the decidedly robust and reasonably feature-packed intelligent timepiece at one of its lowest ever prices after a massive 42 percent discount.

Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging and Tactical Features, 45mm Case, Black Color, Up to 24 Days of Battery Life + 30 Days with Solar Charging, Built-in GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Compass, Altimeter, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Mode, Dual Grid Coordinates £150 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





That equates to a very significant 150 quid marked down from £359.99 list price in a single black color option for a presumably limited time only. The OG Instinct, in case you're wondering, is no longer sold directly by its manufacturer on British shores (in regular, solar, or solar tactical editions), but despite its super-advanced age, this bad boy is actually not that different from the considerably costlier £399.99 Instinct 2 Solar Tactical.





That newer model is not discounted at the time of this writing, further highlighting the appeal of a rare £150 price cut for an outdoor-friendly wearable with extraordinary battery life, a very solid health monitoring arsenal, and a... decent sunlight-visible display with a resolution of 128 x 128 pixels.





Said screen cannot be operated by touch, mind you, evidently contributing to a battery endurance score of "up to" 24 days between charges in "smartwatch mode" which you can add 30 days to by using the solar charging feature... in ideal conditions.





Naturally, those remarkable numbers will take a big dive if you choose to keep the built-in GPS connectivity enabled at all times to accurately track your runs and general outdoor movement, while the "tactical" Stealth Mode functionality will allow you to basically go off the grid by disabling GPS position storing and sharing, as well as all wireless connectivity and communication.





The tactical toolset also includes a... spy-friendly Night Vision Mode and dual grid coordinates, while the aforementioned health and fitness tracking arsenal is primarily composed of wrist-based heart rate, body battery energy, blood oxygen, all-day stress, and all-night sleep weapons. Not bad for the (reduced) price, eh?

Do you like to spend a lot of time in the great outdoors, living the most extreme and adventurous life possible while keeping a close eye on your health and physical activity? Are you looking for a virtually unbreakable smartwatch that also won't break the bank or require overnight charging every... single... day?