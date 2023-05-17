Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with solar and tactical features is an Amazon UK bargain right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with solar and tactical features is an Amazon UK bargain right now
Do you like to spend a lot of time in the great outdoors, living the most extreme and adventurous life possible while keeping a close eye on your health and physical activity? Are you looking for a virtually unbreakable smartwatch that also won't break the bank or require overnight charging every... single... day?

Do you happen to live in the UK and choose to do most of your tech shopping on Amazon? Then you might want to know about the e-commerce giant's latest regional Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical deal allowing you to grab the decidedly robust and reasonably feature-packed intelligent timepiece at one of its lowest ever prices after a massive 42 percent discount.

Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical

Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging and Tactical Features, 45mm Case, Black Color, Up to 24 Days of Battery Life + 30 Days with Solar Charging, Built-in GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Compass, Altimeter, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Mode, Dual Grid Coordinates
£150 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

That equates to a very significant 150 quid marked down from £359.99 list price in a single black color option for a presumably limited time only. The OG Instinct, in case you're wondering, is no longer sold directly by its manufacturer on British shores (in regular, solar, or solar tactical editions), but despite its super-advanced age, this bad boy is actually not that different from the considerably costlier £399.99 Instinct 2 Solar Tactical.

That newer model is not discounted at the time of this writing, further highlighting the appeal of a rare £150 price cut for an outdoor-friendly wearable with extraordinary battery life, a very solid health monitoring arsenal, and a... decent sunlight-visible display with a resolution of 128 x 128 pixels.

Said screen cannot be operated by touch, mind you, evidently contributing to a battery endurance score of "up to" 24 days between charges in "smartwatch mode" which you can add 30 days to by using the solar charging feature... in ideal conditions.

Naturally, those remarkable numbers will take a big dive if you choose to keep the built-in GPS connectivity enabled at all times to accurately track your runs and general outdoor movement, while the "tactical" Stealth Mode functionality will allow you to basically go off the grid by disabling GPS position storing and sharing, as well as all wireless connectivity and communication.

The tactical toolset also includes a... spy-friendly Night Vision Mode and dual grid coordinates, while the aforementioned health and fitness tracking arsenal is primarily composed of wrist-based heart rate, body battery energy, blood oxygen, all-day stress, and all-night sleep weapons. Not bad for the (reduced) price, eh? 

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless