Garmin brings the ECG app to more smartwatches

Garmin’s smartwatches are pretty popular in the United States and Europe, which is why the multinational company is trying to keep them as updated as possible. One of the features that most of Garmin’s smartwatches have been lacking in comparison with the competition is ECG support.The ability to measure atrial fibrillation was only available on Garmin Venu 2 Plus, but that’s about to change. The company has just confirmed that the ECG app is coming to more Garmin smartwatches, so if you’re owning any mode from the list below, look for an update that will bring this new feature.In a post on Twitter, Garmin revealed that the ECG app is now available for epix Pro, Venu 3, and Fenix 7 Pro smartwatches. Yes, there are a bunch of other Garmin smartwatches that have yet to get the app, but the company told Android Central that “.”Another important thing worth mentioning is that the ECG app is only available in the United States for the time being, so if you own one of the smartwatches listed above and live in Europe, you’ll have to wait a while longer for the update to make its way to your device.