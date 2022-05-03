Garmin’s newest exquisite smartwatches are not for the ordinary
Garmin’s most recent smartwatches are not for the typical consumer on the market for such a product, at least that’s how the US company advertises the newest additions to its portfolio of wearable devices. The quatix 7 is Garmin’s new lineup of smartwatches, which includes three models, all aimed at those who adopt an “active boater lifestyle.”
Dubbed as “must-have tools for mariners,” the quatix 7 Series promise to offer seamless integration with Garmin chartplotters and other marine electronics. They can be paired with compatible onboard equipment to enable comfy control for autopilot and Fusion Entertainment systems, and it can stream important info about the boat, including water depth, engine RPM, wind and customized data, directly to one’s wrist.
Also, the quatix 7 Series features a slew of built-in activity profiles, like fishing, sailing, sail racing, kayaking, surfing and many more. In addition, the new smartwatches feature support for BlueChart g3 coastal charts and LakeVu g3 inland maps. Here are some of the more specific features that the target of these smartwatches are likely to benefit from:
As far as the battery goes, the Sapphire models offer up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 18 days for standard models. On the other hand, the Solar models offer up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 90 days in battery saver mode, since they can harness the power of the sun to extend battery life.
All three quatix 7 smartwatches allow users to chose between Garmin’s traditional buttons, or a new, intuitive touchscreen interface. There’s also the option to alternate between the two in case you’re undecided or you simply like both. Separately, the Solar model features a hands-free LED flashlight for when the sun goes down and you need to light your way.
Alongside the many boat-related features included, the quatix 7 Series packs Garmin’s full suite of essential connected features and health monitoring data, such as Pulse Ox, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, plus Body Battery, Fitness Age and Sleep Score with Advanced Sleep Monitoring.
Garmin’s wearable devices have never come cheap and the quatix 7 Series is no exception. The quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire, and quatix 7X Solar are available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $700 to $1,200. All three can be purchased via Garmin’s online store.
The quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire and quatix 7X Solar have been specifically designed for life on an off the water. Apart from the usual premium features that Garmin typically embeds inside its smartwatches, these three wearable devices benefit from added functionality. For example, the Sapphire models add an always-on AMOLED display, which is something new for the series.
- MFD control: Quickly access common interactions, like chart zoom, backlight adjustment and layout shortcuts at the touch of a button
- Anchor drag alarm: Get quick alerts to the watch when the anchor is dragging
- Tide alerts: Remain mindful of the water’s ebbs and flows with integrated tide data and alerts – now viewable on the watch face
- Multi-band GPS: With more satellite frequencies utilized, Sapphire and Solar models enable more accurate positioning
- Multicontinent Topo Maps: Explore detailed contour mapping around the globe that is easily loaded and updated via built-in Wi-Fi
Unusually long battery life for all models
Obviously, since they’ve been built to serve people who love an active boater lifestyle, each quatix 7 smartwatch features sunlight-readable color display for clear visibility, as well as a water rating of 10 ATM to withstand a wide range of conditions, even underwater. Garmin also revealed that the standard models are cased in a stainless-steel bezel and includes a solid Corning Gorilla Glass lens for even more protection.
Price and availability
