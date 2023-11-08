This sporty but stylish Garmin smartwatch is a true Black Friday bargain well ahead of time





One such device is without a doubt the Garmin Lily, which obviously doesn't have a clear alternative or direct rival in Apple or Samsung's product lineups. Priced pretty reasonably right off the bat, at $200 in a "Sport" edition and $250 in a "Classic" version, this decidedly feminine but also feature-packed intelligent timepiece is on sale right now at a rare and extremely compelling discount.

Garmin Lily Sport Edition, LCD Touchscreen with 240 x 201 Pixel Resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Aluminum Midnight Orchid Bezel, Polymer Deep Orchid Case, Silicone Deep Orchid Band, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Pulse Ox Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Up to 5 Days of Battery Life, Android and iOS Compatibility $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





To save a cool 50 bucks, you'll need to hurry and place an Amazon.com order for a Garmin Lily Sport in a dark purple colorway. More specifically, this model comes with a "midnight orchid" bezel made from anodized aluminum, a fiber-reinforced polymer case in a "deep orchid" hue, and a matching silicone band, which feels (at least to us) like the perfect combination of understated elegance and lightweight robustness.





Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but what cannot be denied is that this discounted Garmin watch packs a load of powerful health sensors and tools while also promising to keep the lights on for an undeniably impressive 5 days between charges.





You can't not love such an affordable wearable device that's capable of monitoring everything from your body battery energy to your stress levels, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality, hydration, respiration, and yes, menstrual cycle. A respectable touchscreen and top-notch water resistance make the Garmin Lily an absolute heavyweight value champion at $50 under its $199.99 list price, although the lack of standalone GPS connectivity is definitely something to consider before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger a few weeks ahead of Black Friday on a deal that might as well carry that advertising label.

Despite taking great pride in allowing users to customize various aspects of their smartwatches (from hardware to software), most of the wearable industry's top dogs offer very few options designed primarily with women in mind out of the box.