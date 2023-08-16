The Garmin Instinct Solar is available with a sweet discount at Walmart

Snatch the Garmin Instinct Solar and save at Walmart The Garmin Instinct Solar can be yours for $96 less at Walmart. The wearable boasts a whopping battery life of up to 54 days, a rugged design, water and dustproof capabilities, and more! Get it now and enjoy your savings. $96 off (28%) $248 $343 80 Buy at Walmart



Undoubtedly, the wearable doesn’t showcase a conventional smartwatch design or large touchscreen. Still, bargain hunters with a taste for outdoor adventures will enjoy its workout-tracking capabilities. Plus, given that other major retailers currently don’t offer a better price on the wearable in brand-new condition, we’d say it’s worth pulling the trigger on this one.



The device features a wide range of monitoring sensors that provide you with a much deeper insight into how your body uses energy. What’s even more impressive is that the wearable has an insane battery life of up to 54 days in Smartwatch mode.



If you turn the GPS mode on, you’d have to put up with a much less battery life of 38 hours. Nevertheless, most conventional smartwatches barely last over a day. So, we believe the Garmin piece is undoubtedly impressive on the battery front.



Last but surely not least, the Garmin Instinct Solar is sold with a one-year manufacturer warranty to protect your device from accidental mishaps. Also, don’t ignore that it can withstand submersion of as many as 100 meters and has respectable dust protection.



While it might not appeal to those looking for a conventional piece, this smartwatch might become an outdoor fan’s best choice. In case you’re looking for a new smartwatch that won’t get damaged even if dropped on hard surfaces, this product is among your top options.