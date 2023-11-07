Amazon's generous offer lands the Garmin Instinct at dirt-cheap prices yet again
While some people are all about the sleek and elegant look of a new smartwatch, others prefer rugged designs. If you’re one of those people who spend a lot of time outdoors, a rugged GPS watch may be the better option for you. Speaking of those, we found a rather exciting deal on the Garmin Instinct at Amazon. Here, you can get this incredible piece at 32% off.
The sturdy design aside, this bad boy is capable of keeping your heart rate, activities, and stress levels on track. It also features different preloaded activity profiles to help you train smarter. Another cool thing about this GPS watch is that it works with Garmin’s pet tracking devices, displaying status updates or alerts right on your wrist.
Of course, it’s possible to pair the wearable with your phone to display smart notifications and text back with your Android. There’s also a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter on deck. Combined with the different global navigation satellite systems, the Instinct is the perfect route-tracking device for challenging environments.
In other words, Amazon has shaved $80 off this bad boy’s price tag, making it a much more desirable option for bargain hunters. What’s more, this particular Garmin wearable hasn’t been on sale in over a month. That’s yet another reason to pull the trigger on this smashing deal right now. Don’t forget to browse other epic Black Friday smartwatch deals, as we’ve prepared other Garmin models at discounted prices.
The Garmin Instinct is made to withstand your toughest adventures, and we’re not just beating our gums. As a matter of fact, the wearable meets the U.S. military standard for thermal, water, and shock resistance, so you know it’s really made to last. Even some of the best smartwatches on the market don’t offer such durability.
With the Garmin wearable on your wrist, you can explore the great outdoors for up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. That’s definitely more than what conventional wearables give you. As you can see, the Garmin Instinct is a great GPS watch for active people. It’s definitely much more attractive at 32% off. If you share our opinion, head to Amazon and take advantage while you can.
