The Garmin Instinct can still be yours at a bargain price on Amazon
With so many smartwatches, shoppers may struggle to pick the perfect wearable for individual needs. Well, if you’ve set long battery life, rugged design, plenty of fitness apps and useful features, and a reasonable price on your priority list, we’ve got you covered. The outstanding Garmin Instinct smartwatch, available at a discounted price on Amazon a couple of weeks ago, can still be bought for 32% less.
Firstly, this wearable is built to last, as it’s constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for impressive thermal and shock resistance. Feel free to swim with it, too, for it boasts high water resistance. However, keep in mind that Garmin advises not to scuba dive with the Instinct smartwatch, as it might damage the item.
A cool feature is that you can pair the Garmin Instinct with dog-tracking devices to get various updates and alerts on your wrist. Speaking of wrist-based notifications, you can use this wearable just like every conventional wearable, pairing it with your iOS or Android device to display messages and more.
Then again, what’s arguably the most incredible feature of this fantastic (and quite affordable) wearable is that it lasts surprisingly long on a single charge. Unlike Samsung and Apple smartwatches, the Garmin piece lasts as many as 14 days on a single charge. If you use it in GPS mode, you get about 16 hours of use before you’ll have to connect it to the plug.
While this wearable has been on discount plenty of times this year, it rarely arrives at a lower price than the one we see at Amazon right now. At $80 off, the Garmin piece undoubtedly makes for a worthwhile purchase, even though it might not be among the best smartwatches. Here’s why.
So, for under $170, you get a rugged wearable designed to survive your toughest adventures. It’ll keep track of your various metrics wherever you are, too. The smartwatch records wrist-based heart rate, activities, and daily stress levels. Moreover, it has plenty of built-in training modes. To mention a few, you get strength, elliptical, and cardio training, indoor rowing, yoga, and more. Naturally, the Garmin piece will do the rep counting for you, saving you the effort.
As you can see, you’ll get a lot of value for your money if you decide to pull the trigger on the Amazon deal. If you like what the Garmin Instinct has to offer at that price, we suggest you go for it now. After all, the offer has been live for some time and is unlikely to last much longer.
