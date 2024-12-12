Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Grab the Garmin Instinct 2 for 34% off at Amazon and enjoy superb battery life

If you're not a particular smartwatch fan and seek a solid alternative with ample battery life, check out Amazon's promo on the Garmin Instinct 2. This bad boy can keep the lights on for up to 28 days, plus it's available for 34% off at the e-commerce giant. Act fast and grab one for under $200 while you can!

Get the Garmin Instinct 2 and save $101

If you want durability and insane battery life, the Instinct 2 won't disappoint you. This bad boy offers up to 28 days of battery life and features an ultra-robust design. The best part? You can get one for 34% off at Amazon, bringing it under the $200 mark. Don't miss out.
$101 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

While saving 34% on this GPS Garmin watch undoubtedly sounds nice, we should note it's not a first-time occurrence. We saw a similar discount back in June, and the 45mm timepiece is $100 off at Best Buy right now, too. Still, given that you'd usually cough up almost $300 for the unit, we'd say you're getting plenty of value for money by going for this bargain.

Emphasizing durability and functionality, this bad boy features a thermal and shock-resistant case. Its display is protected by Corning Gorilla glass, ensuring fewer scratches along the way. Unlike premium Garmin options, such as the Venu 3, the Instinct 2 lacks a touchscreen. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider one of the best smartwatches instead.

This puppy comes with five buttons for navigation, designed with active users in mind. Speaking of which, it sports various training features, including built-in profiles for swimming and running, among others. It can also suggest daily workouts tailored to your activity preferences, give you an estimated recovery time after working out, and more.

Just as focused on keeping your overall health on track, the Instinct 2 measures heart rate, sleep, and stress levels and features a VO2 Max sensor. Moreover, with its built-in 3-axis compass and multiple GNSS (global navigation satellite systems), it delivers advanced positioning accuracy in all settings.

Still, the Garmin Instinct 2's standout feature is the long battery life. As mentioned, it stays on for up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. If you turn on GPS mode, you get as much as 30 hours, which is still a decent result. So, do you like what this fella brings to the table? If yes, make sure you get it at 34% while Amazon is still feeling generous.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

